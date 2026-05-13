Barcelona, Spain--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - On May 8, 2026 local time, the Barcelona stop of the global promotion campaign for the 2026 "Shanghai Summer" International Consumption Season officially launched at the shipyard pier of Port Vell in Barcelona, Spain. The event was hosted by the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce and the Information Office of Shanghai Municipal People's Government, with strong support from the Consulate-General of the People's Republic of China in Barcelona and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation of Barcelona City Council. The event was organised by Shanghai Design Week and the Barcelona Huaxing Art Troupe.







Among the distinguished guests attending the event were Meng Yuhong, Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Barcelona; Liu Min, Deputy Director of the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce; and Richard José Sánchez Jiménez, Commissioner for Citizen Relations and Cultural and Religious Diversity at Barcelona City Council. Representatives from international institutions, global strategic partners of "Shanghai Summer", representatives of "Shanghai Customized", Global Experience Creators, and media from both China and Spain also attended. More than one hundred guests gathered to witness the vitality and appeal of Shanghai as an international consumption centre city and to open a new chapter of exchange and cooperation between Shanghai and Barcelona.







The opening ceremony began with a technology-driven presentation featuring the official intelligent ambassador of "Shanghai Summer" - AgiBot's Lingxi X2 robot. Powered by multilingual service capabilities and intelligent interactive technologies, the robot delivered a vivid and personalised city presentation, showcasing Shanghai's achievements in technological innovation and smart city development while conveying the city's open, inclusive and future-oriented spirit to the European market.

During the event, the official global promotional film for the 2026 "Shanghai Summer" International Consumption Season, THIS IS SHANGHAI SUMMER, was officially released. The film highlights Shanghai's commercial vitality, cultural heritage and urban charm, extending a summer invitation to audiences worldwide. The "Shanghai Summer Global Experience Creator" badge ceremony was also held, with five Spanish representatives taking the stage. They will soon travel to Shanghai to experience the city from an international perspective and share authentic Shanghai stories with global audiences.

A major highlight of the event was the launch ceremony of the China Eastern Airlines "Shanghai Summer" themed flight. The first overseas departure of the themed flight will officially depart from Barcelona to Shanghai on May 25. Inspired by the "Shanghai Xiaoxia" IP image of "Shanghai Summer", the cabin recreates twelve themed consumption scenarios covering culture, sports, commerce, tourism and exhibitions, offering passengers an immersive Shanghai cultural experience in the sky. In the future, the themed flight will continue operating routes connecting Shanghai with cities including Geneva, Cairo, Rome, Sydney and Singapore.

During the themed presentation session, representatives from different sectors introduced the exclusive experiences and seasonal benefits prepared for international visitors. Lu Zhidan, Sales Supervisor of the Madrid Office of China Eastern Airlines, presented the convenience of cross-border travel connectivity between Shanghai and Barcelona. Inma Anglada, regional representative of UnionPay International for Spain, Portugal and Andorra, introduced UnionPay's "Shanghai Summer" related products and services, including payment convenience solutions, the Nihao China APP, tax refund services and themed consumption routes designed for international travellers.







Chen Li, General Manager of Manloulan and representative of "Shanghai Customized", shared insights into the dialogue between Eastern aesthetics and global fashion, highlighting the craftsmanship and cultural charm of Shanghai-style intangible heritage. Wang Yurú, General Manager for Spain at AgiBot Innovation (Shanghai) Technology Co., Ltd., demonstrated how artificial intelligence is empowering "Shanghai Summer" and creating a smarter and more convenient travel experience through AI-driven innovation.

Later, Meng Yuhong, Liu Min, Richard José Sánchez Jiménez, Beidou Li, Deputy Managing Director, Europe at China Eastern Airlines, and Inma Anglada jointly attended the official ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking the formal opening of the Barcelona stop of the 2026 "Shanghai Summer" global promotion campaign.

Beyond the official presentations, the event also featured an all-day immersive brand experience market and "Shanghai Summer" exhibition area, allowing Barcelona residents and international visitors to experience Shanghai's consumption scenes and urban culture firsthand. The exhibition area brought together global strategic partners including China Eastern Airlines, Bank of China, UnionPay, Jin Jiang International and Shanghai Pass, presenting integrated solutions in finance, transportation and tourism. Manloulan showcased traditional Chinese dress-making craftsmanship as part of Shanghai-style intangible cultural heritage, while AgiBot presented advanced interactive technology experiences that attracted enthusiastic crowds.







The local lifestyle section gathered ten domestic and international brands and local merchants, creating a platform for cultural and commercial exchange between Shanghai and Barcelona. The event also launched the "Shanghai Summer · Summer Gifts" collection, blending Shanghai-style culture with urban memories to share the city's unique spirit.

In the evening, the venue hosted the themed performance programme Looking Across Time, featuring collaborations between international musicians and artists. Barcelona-based jazz group Edu Cabello Quartet performed together with Chinese new media artist Chen Xin, while electronic collective Shanghai Revival Scheme collaborated with South African artist Tebza Majaivane, blending Yunnan folk music with rhythms inspired by South African Amapiano culture to create a unique transcontinental artistic dialogue.

Looking ahead, Shanghai will continue embracing an open, friendly and diverse spirit, further enriching the content and experiences of the "Shanghai Summer" International Consumption Season while welcoming global visitors to experience the city's limitless charm through immersive summer experiences.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297116

Source: Hmedium