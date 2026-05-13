

EQS Newswire / 13/05/2026 / 04:00 CET/CEST

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 May 2026 - In a bold bid to reshape the future of retail, Siam Piwat Group has unveiled NEXTOPIA at its flagship Siam Paragon, the world's first prototype for a global sustainability platform that turns eco-conscious living into an immersive, everyday experience.





Chief Executive Officer Chadatip Chutrakul introduced the project during The Economist's 5th annual Sustainability Week Asia, recently held in Bangkok, positioning NEXTOPIA as more than a response to necessity but as a genuine driver of business leadership and vision.



The vision for the future of retail is built on three interconnected pillars: co-creation with founders and partners, collaboration with tenants and communities, and customers. Together, they redefine retail as a platform shaped by shared purpose, creativity, and participation. This extends to redefining customer relationships through trust, inspiring customers to visit more often, spend more time, and deepen engagement within our ecosystem.





"Sustainability is no longer optional," Chutrakul said. "We must accelerate and make a bold move. Real, lasting impact is never created alone. It requires co-creation across industries, united by purpose, in a place that captures the world's attention and inspires change for the greater good."



Launched in November 2025, the 15,000-square-meter attraction at Siam Paragon, a global landmark that draws more than 200,000 visitors daily, including a significant share of international tourists aims to move sustainability "beyond awareness into joyful and engaging experiences in everyday life," she added.



Developed with more than 50 partners, NEXTOPIA operates under the theme "Co-creating Communities for a Better World." It features infrastructure contributions from companies including B.Grimm, SCG, Indorama and Kasikornbank, incorporating solar energy, sustainable materials, advanced water systems, and cooling and clean air technologies.





The project has achieved zero waste to landfill, cut energy consumption by 47%, reduced water use by 34% and lowered carbon emissions from construction materials by 59%. Within a year, water savings are projected to be equivalent to the volume of an Olympic-sized swimming pool. Over two years, decarbonization efforts will deliver the environmental benefit of creating a vast urban park.



NEXTOPIA is Thailand's first multi-tenant retail building to earn EDGE Advanced certification for resource efficiency and a two-star Fitwel rating. It also received the Best in Building Health Award 2026 from Fitwel, achieving top scores for its design and quality-of-life features.



Tenants must adhere to some 50 sustainability criteria covering waste management and value chain practices, with many exceeding standard industry benchmarks. Siam Piwat developed the framework over three years to help partners adopt sustainable practices quickly while cutting costs and unlocking new value.



Interactive elements at NEXTOPIA invite visitors to participate directly, with kinetic floors and bicycles that generate electricity for redeemable rewards, alongside exhibits featuring Thailand's largest collection of recycled art, created by artists from waste collected nationwide. ECOTOPIA, the country's biggest eco-store, stocks more than 110,000 sustainable products, many recycled or upcycled, sourced from around 300 Thai communities and small businesses.



The project has also brought together more than 30 local communities and global organizations, including the United Nations, World Food Programme, UNDP Biofin and WWF, to exchange knowledge and ideas.



More than a shopping destination, NEXTOPIA functions as a living laboratory for experimenting and exchanging ideas that retail and real estate developers worldwide could adapt. It marks a strategic evolution for Siam Piwat, transforming the company from a premier retail developer into what it describes as "a global sustainability platform" that links businesses, people and innovation.



This shift aligns with intensifying global pressure on companies to meet their sustainability commitments under the Paris Agreement, as brands and consumers increasingly demand verifiable environmental action.



With NEXTOPIA, Siam Piwat is betting that the future of retail lies not just in selling goods, but in creating spaces where sustainability feels tangible, measurable and above all inspiring.



Setting a new benchmark for co-created, revolutionary retail, NEXTOPIA offers a scalable model that delivers both business value and meaningful impact - one that can be adopted globally.



Hashtag: SiamParagon NEXTOPIA Sustainability PrototypeCity NetZero TheEconomist SustainabilityWeekAsia

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Siam Piwat Siam Piwat is a leading retail and real estate developer behind Bangkok's most iconic destinations, including Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, ICONSIAM, and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, globally recognized for pioneering experiential destinations.



For over six decades, Siam Piwat has been renowned for creating iconic destinations and world-class experiences, continuously redefining Bangkok's retail landscape through award-winning developments that set new global benchmarks. Guided by creativity, innovation, and sustainability, the company continues to lead with a bold vision s that inspire, engage, and delight customers from around the world, while creating long-term value for society, businesses, and future generations.





News Source: Siam Piwat

13/05/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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