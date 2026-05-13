HONG KONG, May 13, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - SinoMab BioScience Limited ('SinoMab' or the 'Company', together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group' stock code: 03681.HK) is pleased to announce that Dr. Shui On Leung, Executive Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, was invited as a special guest to present at the 2026 LifeArc Translational Science Summit in London,UK. As one of the most influential global events in translational medicine, the summit brought together top scientists, practicing clinicians, industry leaders, policymakers and institutional investors from across the globe. During the event, Dr. Shui On Leung delivered a keynote speech, systematically outlining SinoMab's R&D strategies for autoimmune diseases and the latest clinical progress of its core pipeline, while engaging in in-depth dialogues with international peers.Hosted by LifeArc, a prestigious UK medical research charity, the annual summit is committed to bridging early-stage scientific research and real-world clinical application, with profound expertise and influence in addressing rare diseases and wide-ranging unmet medical needs. This year's summit centered on how translational research can accelerate the entire journey from laboratory discoveries to patient access, by advancing novel treatment modalities, transforming clinical practice, shaping health policies and driving commercial innovation. Attendees held interdisciplinary discussions on cutting-edge areas including antibody drugs, gene therapy and cell therapy, exploring solutions to break through core bottlenecks in translational medicine and boost integrated development across industry, academia, research and clinical sectors. Dr. Shui On Leung's invitation to this high-profile event marks high recognition from leading international authorities of SinoMab's innovative efforts in immunotherapy.In his keynote address, Dr. Shui On Leung analyzed the current landscape and prevailing challenges in global R&D for autoimmune disease therapeutics, and elaborated on SinoMab's differentiated innovation framework anchored in 'First-in-Class' and 'Best-in-Class' drug development. He gave a detailed introduction to SM17, the Company's flagship humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the interleukin-25 (IL-25) receptor. By precisely binding to IL-25 receptor, a key upstream alarmin molecule regulating type 2 immune responses, SM17 blocks inflammatory cascade reactions at the source. It holds broad therapeutic potential for a spectrum of inflammatory and immune-mediated disorders, including atopic dermatitis (AD), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Dr. Leung shared a series of landmark milestones achieved by SM17 recently. In the AD treatment landscape, Phase 1b clinical data demonstrated outstanding therapeutic efficacy. In the high-dose cohort, 91.7% of patients reported significant itch relief measured by the NRS-4 scale, 75% achieved EASI 75 skin lesion improvement, and 41.7% attained complete or near-complete clearance of AD symptoms (IGA 0/1). Such clinical outcomes outperform existing IL-4/IL-13 targeted monoclonal antibodies, while the product also boasts a more favorable safety profile compared with JAK inhibitors. Building on these promising results, the Phase II clinical trial of SM17 for moderate-to-severe AD completed first patient dosing in mainland China on 31 March 2026. The trial plans to enroll approximately 210 participants, with full enrollment expected in the second half of 2026 and topline clinical data slated for release in the first half of 2027. In terms of administration convenience, the Phase I bridging study of SM17 subcutaneous formulation released positive topline results on 25 March 2026. Data from 30 healthy volunteers confirmed the subcutaneous injection route with satisfactory safety and stable pharmacokinetic performance. Only one mild Grade 1 injection site rash was reported, which resolved spontaneously without intervention, and robust absolute bioavailability was validated, laying a solid foundation for the development of more user-friendly subcutaneous dosing regimens. Furthermore, SM17 has successfully expanded its therapeutic indications to IBD. Its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis was officially approved by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) on 24 February 2026. Relevant bridging studies were finalized in the same month, paving the way for direct progression to Phase II clinical development. Dr. Leung also highlighted the Company's innovative early-stage pipeline, including the anti-CGC antibody (a first-in-class humanized anti-yc antibody), which has demonstrated potential in the treatment of autoimmune diseases such as alopecia areata and vitiligo, with an IND submission planned for the fourth quarter of 2026. A novel bispecific antibody targeting RANKL and sclerostin has demonstrated superior efficacy over marketed therapies in preclinical studies for bone-related disorders, and its IND filing is targeted for the first half of 2027. Dr. Leung emphasized that by focusing on innovative and untapped drug targets, SinoMab has built a synergistic product portfolio, striving to deliver safer, more effective and more accessible breakthrough therapies for patients worldwide.Being invited to this LifeArc Translational Science Summit is not only a strong recognition from a respected international institution of SinoMab's innovative edge and exploratory work in antibody R&D, but also a key opportunity to deepen our global partnerships. Through in-depth exchanges with leading scientists, clinical researchers and senior executives of multinational pharmaceutical companies, SinoMab has further expanded its international academic network and potential partnership channels, laying a solid foundation for future technology in-licensing, co-development, out-licensing and commercialization. Dr. Shui On Leung stated that the Company will remains focused on addressing unmet clinical needs in autoimmune diseases. It will accelerate global multi-center clinical development of core pipeline assets such as SM17, while actively exploring how AI and other new technologies can boost novel target discovery. In addition, drawing on strategic collaborations with institutions like the Sun Yat-sen University Institute of Advanced Studies Hong Kong, SinoMab aims to strengthen its translational capabilities from bench to bedside. Looking ahead, SinoMab will seize the rapid growth opportunities in China's biotech out-licensing market, stay true to a differentiated global innovation path, and actively pursue diversified collaboration models with global partners, and accelerate the delivery of innovative therapies to patients worldwide, while creating long-term value for shareholders.About SinoMab BioScience LimitedSinoMab BioScience Limited (Stock Code: 03681.HK) is a pioneer in the research and development of first-in-class and potential best-in-class therapeutic antibody drugs, focusing on autoimmune diseases, neurodegenerative disorders, and other debilitating diseases, committed to addressing unmet medical needs. SinoMab has consistently focused on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting novel targets and employing innovative mechanisms, aiming to achieve differentiated clinical outcomes in areas where existing therapies have shown limited efficacy. Its rich R&D pipeline includes: SM17, which has demonstrated exceptional anti-pruritic effects, skin clearance rates, and safety profiles in the treatment of AD, with potential applications in asthma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); its flagship anti-CD22 antibody, Suciraslimab , which has been clinically validated for efficacy in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and is currently undergoing clinical evaluation for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and Alzheimer's disease; another innovative anti-CGC (common gamma chain) monoclonal antibody, which is preparing to enter clinical studies for the treatment of alopecia areata and vitiligo; and a bispecific monoclonal antibody developed by SinoMab that simultaneously stimulates bone growth and inhibits bone loss for the treatment of osteoporosis. With breakthrough efficacy as its core pursuit, SinoMab continuously redefines patient care standards and maintains a leading position in the field of breakthrough therapies.This press release is issued by Zhenzhuo Group on behalf of SinoMab BioScience Limited.Investor and Media InquiriesContact Person:Bunny LeeNomia ZhouQiuyan DengPhone: (852) 5316 9995Email: ir_sinomab@zhenzhuoglobal.comSource: SinoMab BioScience LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.