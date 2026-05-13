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PR Newswire
13.05.2026 06:06 Uhr
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One Wire Instruction Across 75+ Currencies: Keyrails Unveils World's Biggest 3rd Party RTGS Network For Emerging Markets

Stable OS 2.0 enables financial institutions to execute trade payments through one unified wire instruction across 100+ markets and 75+ currencies, with settlement at the beneficiary bank via local RTGS. Keyrails' direct banking relationships in New York, London and Hong Kong extend its cut-off time coverage over multiple time zones and enable an average of 12 hours uptime for processing.

LONDON, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyrails today announced Stable OS 2.0, an institutional, stablecoin-compatible payment execution layer built for high-value trade payments across emerging markets.

For banks, fintechs, and trade operators, cross-border payments are not only a speed problem, they are an execution problem. High value import, export, and commodity flows often move through fragmented correspondent chains, multiple intermediaries, inconsistent payment formats, and corridor-specific requirements, limiting control over when funds reach the beneficiary bank. Stable OS 2.0 is designed to change that. The platform enables institutions to execute trade payments through one unified wire instruction routed via SWIFT rails (using Keyrails' BIC KEYRCA62) across 100+ markets and 75+ currencies, with settlement at the beneficiary bank via local RTGS.

Wire messages created via Stable OS 2.0 follow a POBO scheme, meaning the Original Sender becomes the actual sender in the SWIFT message for all currencies. Stable OS 2.0 also generates UETR tracking codes automatically.

"Trade payments still depend on a chain of intermediaries no one controls end-to-end," said Berhan Kongel, CEO of Keyrails. "Stable OS 2.0 gives institutions a standardized execution path across complex markets: payments can be instructed directly from stablecoin wallets, move through one wire instruction and one flow, and settle at the beneficiary bank via local RTGS."

Not Your Everyday Wire Transfer

Stable OS 2.0 connects stablecoins to local RTGS rails via 450+ nostro accounts in 100+ jurisdictions. RTGS is a fast interbank rail that allows Keyrails to settle funds in beneficiary accounts without a complex routing, usually associated with the slowness of the SWIFT wires.

By standardizing trade payment execution, Keyrails helps institutions reduce operational handoffs, improve traceability, and execute across complex corridors and exotic currencies with greater predictability.

About Keyrails

Keyrails is a stablecoin-native trade operating system unifying payments, treasury, and credit for global B2B finance in emerging markets.

Learn more about Stable OS 2.0 at keyrails.com.

Media Contact: enterprise@keyrails.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2978576/Keyrails_Operational_Coverage.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/one-wire-instruction-across-75-currencies-keyrails-unveils-worlds-biggest-3rd-party-rtgs-network-for-emerging-markets-302770129.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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