EQS-News: TUI AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
13 May 2026
TUI GROUP
TUI delivers strong Q2 underlying EBIT up +€18.5m to -€188.3m (at constant currency), driven by Markets + Airline transformation and strong cruise demand. This improvement was achieved despite -€45m one-off impacts especially due to the Iran war.
FY26 Q2/H1 KEY FINANCIALS
Further details on revenue and underlying EBIT by segment can be found at the end of this announcement.
SEGMENTAL PERFORMANCE
Holiday Experiences - Q2 Und. EBIT broadly in line and up +€20m excl. one-offs, driven by strong cruise demand
Q2 2026 total revenue for Hotels & Resorts increased by +4.8% to €451.1m (Q2 2025: €430.2m). At constant currency, underlying EBIT of €103.0m matched the strong prior year performance, demonstrating operational resilience despite one-off costs of -€5m from the Jamaica hurricane (including lost margin), as well as the impact of softer demand for Mexico. Results also benefited from the non-repeat of revaluation losses in Q2 2025. Overall, underlying EBIT was -€5.6m lower at €97.1m (Q2 2025: €102.6m) reflecting foreign exchange rate translation.
Excluding the Jamaica hurricane impact, available bed nights rose +5% to 5.8m driven by the growth of the portfolio. Demand remained robust with occupancy rates increasing by +1%pt to 79%, whilst average daily rate improved by +2% to €89.
On a reported basis, available bed nights remained stable at 7.5m with occupancy rates in line at 82%. Average daily rate declined by -7% to €105, as rate improvements across the majority of our destinations were offset by lower rates in the Caribbean in the aftermath of the Jamaica hurricane and in Mexico.
In Q2, the Cruises segment delivered revenue of €209.4m, down -1.8% due to sterling foreign exchange translation (Q2 2025: €213.2m). Excluding this translation effect, revenue rose +2.1% to €217.7m, demonstrating underlying growth momentum. Results were significantly impacted by the Iran war, with -€20m in lost revenues and repatriation costs as both the Mein Schiff 4 and Mein Schiff 5 remained in Gulf region ports in March and itineraries were cancelled. As a result, underlying EBIT (which includes the equity result of TUI Cruises), declined by -€2.5m to €79.3m (Q2 2025: €81.8m), or by -€1.4m to €80.3m on a constant currency basis. The EAT (Earnings after Tax) contribution from TUI Cruises was €6.3m lower at €53.2m (Q2 2025: €59.5m). Excluding the Iran war impact, the underlying performance of the Cruises segment remained strong, with underlying EBIT +€18m higher, driven by occupancy up +1%pt to 98% (Q2 2025: 96%), rates up +2% to €223 (Q2 2025: €218) and fleet expansion through the addition of the Mein Schiff Relax to our winter programme, underlining the strength of demand for our product in the UK and German cruise markets.
Q2 2026 revenue for TUI Musement declined -1.0% to €166.4m (Q2 2025: €168.1m) due to foreign exchange translation. However, at constant currency revenue grew +3.2% to €173.5m, reflecting continued strong customer demand and generating an increase in volumes, especially for Experiences. As a result, Q2 underlying EBIT improved by +€3.5m to -€8.6m (Q2 2025: -€12.1m) or by +€4.8m to -€7.3m at constant currency.
During the quarter, we provided a total of 4.0m guest transfers in destination, up by +1% compared with the previous year (Q2 2025: 4.0m) and sold 1.6m experiences globally, a rise of +6% (Q2 2025: 1.5m), highlighting sustained demand for travel experiences. Our differentiated product portfolio, developed by the TUI Musement team, remains a key competitive advantage and an important catalyst for profitable growth. This includes our signature TUI Collection excursions, which have proven particularly popular with customers. Top sellers during the period included the Sal Island all-inclusive catamaran cruise in Cape Verde and the Coba-Chichen Itza Maya ruins tour in Mexico.
Markets + Airline - Q2 Und. EBIT up +€29m and +€49m excl. Iran war impact, underlining transformation progress
Q2 2026 revenue for Markets + Airline was broadly flat at €3,048.3m (Q2 2025: €3,065.3m), or up +0.5% to €3,081.1m at constant currency, driven by improved prices and reflecting lower risk capacity levels. The segment continues to demonstrate resilience in the face of elevated cost pressures and a challenging operating environment. Our strategic transformation of the business is advancing to plan towards our vision of an integrated global curated leisure marketplace. This is reflected in our risk-right strategy of reducing own-risk capacity while prioritising the utilisation of our retained risk capacity and driving growth through dynamic products and app sales. The resulting operational efficiencies and reduced cost base benefited Q2 2026 underlying EBIT which improved +€29.0m to -€335.9m or +€25.4m to -€339.5m at constant currency (Q2 2025: -€364.9m). This improvement is all the more notable as it was achieved despite an impact of -€20m due to the Iran war, including repatriation and welfare costs as well as lost margin.
Customer volumes declined by -0.5% to 2,636k (Q2 2025: 2,650k), reflecting lower risk capacity across our markets as we focus on disciplined capacity management and the growth and enhancement of our dynamic packaging offering as key components in the transformation of the business. As a result, dynamically packaged products, which offer our customers greater choice and flexibility, grew strongly by +12% to 0.5m (Q2 2025: 0.4m). Average load factors remained high at 91%, rising by +1%pt.
Across our source markets, the Canaries, Egypt, Mainland Spain and Turkey proved to be highly sought after destinations from our short- and medium-haul winter programme. Thailand and Mexico remained core long-haul destinations.
Our digital transformation is delivering strong results, as we prioritise app-first personalisation as our main digital channel, complementing our retail business. In Q2, app sales constituted 11.4% of total sales, rising strongly by +20% against Q2 2025, with our source markets notably reporting a higher share of total sales.
Underlying demand remains strong in uncertain geopolitical environment
TRADING UPDATE MARKETS + AIRLINE[14]
Summer 2026 seeing increased consumer caution and bookings closer to departure
FOREIGN EXCHANGE/FUEL
We maintain a strategy of hedging the majority of our jet fuel and currency requirements for future seasons. Our hedging policy provides a high degree of cost certainty when planning capacity and pricing. The following table shows the percentage of our forecast requirement currently hedged for Euros, US Dollars and jet fuel for our Markets + Airline sector.
UPDATE ON STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS
SUSTAINABILITY (ESG) AS AN OPPORTUNITY[18]
FY26 Q2/H1 RESULTS WEBCAST FOR INVESTORS & ANALYSTS
Our FY26 Half-Year report and the accompanying results presentation can be found on our corporate website: https://www.tuigroup.com/en/investors/publications/financial-results?filter=fy26-q2-h1. A conference call and video webcast will take place today at 08:00 BST / 09:00 CEST. Further details are provided on our website.
FINANCIAL CALENDAR FY26
We are pleased to inform that TUI Group will publish its FY26 Q3/9M Statement on 12 August 2026.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
The Half-Year Financial Report contains various statements relating to TUI Group's and TUI AG's future development. These statements are based on assumptions and estimates. Although we are convinced that these forward-looking statements are realistic, they are not guarantees of future performance since our assumptions involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such factors include market fluctuations, the development of world market prices for commodities and exchange rates or fundamental changes in the economic environment. TUI does not intend to and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or developments after the date of this Report.
[1] Includes repatriation and welfare costs as well as lost margin
[2]Includes lost margin and for Q1 also repatriation costs in Markets + Airline
[3]Since the merger of TUI AG and TUI Travel PLC 2014
[4] FY 2026 trading data as of 3 May 2026 compared to 2025 trading data
[5] Bookings up to 3 May 2026 relate to all customers whether risk or non-risk
[6] FY 2026 trading data as of 3 May 2026 compared to FY 2025 trading data
[7] Based on Group-owned and -leased hotels
[8] Number of hotel days open multiplied by available beds (Group-owned and -leased hotels)
[9] Occupied beds divided by available beds (Group-owned and -leased hotels)
[10] Board and lodging revenue divided by occupied bed nights (Group-owned and -leased hotels)
[11] Number of operating days multiplied by berths available on the operated ships
[12] Achieved passenger cruise days divided by available passenger cruise days
[13] Ticket revenue divided by achieved passenger cruise days. Marella Cruises: Revenue (stay on ship inclusive of transfers, flights and hotels due to the integrated nature of Marella Cruises) divided by achieved passenger days (cruise and hotel)
[14] Bookings up to 3 May 2026 relate to all customers whether risk or non-risk
[15]TUI Holiday Sentiment Monitor, April 2026; Market research
[16] Also see FY26 Half-Year Financial Report on changes in expected development page 8
[17] Our strategy is detailed in the TUI Group Strategy section of our Annual Report 2025
[18]Our Sustainability Agenda is detailed in our Annual Report 2025 and also on our website under Responsibility (tuigroup.com)
13.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TUI AG
|Karl-Wiechert-Allee 23
|30625 Hannover
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)511 566-1425
|Fax:
|+49 (0)511 566-1096
|E-mail:
|Investor.Relations@tui.com
|Internet:
|www.tuigroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000TUAG505
|WKN:
|TUAG50
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; London
|EQS News ID:
|2326446
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2326446 13.05.2026 CET/CEST