XRP Healthcare Opens Community Access to XRPHAI via XRP and RLUSD Swap

The First AI Healthcare Platform Built on the XRP Ledger Expands XRPHAI Access Through the XRPH Wallet

DUBAI, UAE, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XRP Healthcare today announced the activation of direct XRP and RLUSD swap access for XRPHAI through the XRPH Wallet, expanding public access to XRPHAI for the global XRP community.

The activation allows eligible users to seamlessly swap XRP or RLUSD for XRPHAI through the XRPH Wallet while accessing XRP Healthcare's growing AI healthcare ecosystem built on the XRP Ledger.

XRP powers movement. XRPHAI rewards healthy actions.

XRP Healthcare is the first AI healthcare platform built on the XRP Ledger and was also the first company to specialize in XRP-powered healthcare payments through the XRPH Wallet infrastructure launched in 2023.

The company stated that the rollout is designed to broaden access for XRP community participants globally, particularly users who may not currently have direct access to centralized exchanges.

XRPHAI was launched without a private sale or presale phase, with initial public access available exclusively through MEXC plus the company's XRP and RLUSD swap infrastructure.

The XRPH Wallet and XRPH AI App operate as interoperable components within the XRP Healthcare ecosystem, connecting rewards participation, healthcare engagement, wallet functionality, and AI-powered accessibility tools.

XRPHAI earned through activity inside the XRPH AI App can also be transferred directly into the XRPH Wallet, where eligible users may access enhanced rewards participation through XRPHAI and XRPH participation tiers.

Users can access XRPHAI directly through XRP Healthcare's dedicated XRP/RLUSD swap page, which guides users through downloading the XRPH Wallet via the Apple App Store and Google Play, wallet setup, reward activation, wallet linking, plus direct XRP or RLUSD access for XRPHAI.

XRP Healthcare has also released a dedicated YouTube Shorts walkthrough demonstrating how users can swap XRP or RLUSD for XRPHAI through the XRPH Wallet.

The company's live "Proof of Health?" framework is designed to help users "Earn Rewards for Healthy Actions" through AI-powered healthcare engagement combined with real-world healthcare participation.

XRP Healthcare confirmed that:

Phase 1 activated XRPHAI rewards for users completing healthy actions inside the XRPH AI App

Phase 2 introduced enhanced reward boosts for eligible XRPH and XRPHAI participants

Phase 3 now expands direct XRP and RLUSD access through the XRPH Wallet infrastructure

Users currently earn XRPHAI rewards through activities including:

AI health assessments

CalmXRPH wellness sessions

Image-based symptom scans

Community referrals

Use of the XRP Healthcare Prescription Savings Card

The free XRP Healthcare Prescription Savings Card provides discounts of up to 80% on eligible medications at more than 68,000 participating pharmacies across the United States, including Walgreens, CVS Pharmacy, Walmart Pharmacy, Kroger, Rite Aid, and Duane Reade.

Eligible Prescription Savings Card usage also generates XRPHAI rewards for participating users.

The XRPH Wallet has been operational since mid-2023, while the XRPH AI App launched in early 2025, with XRPHAI-powered rewards officially activated on April 28, 2026.

Industry estimates place global smartphone users at more than 6.8 billion, while adoption across emerging markets continues accelerating through increasingly affordable mobile devices and expanding mobile-first internet access. XRP Healthcare stated that regions across Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America continue showing growing engagement with mobile healthcare participation and AI-powered accessibility tools.

"We wanted to make XRPHAI accessible to the wider XRP community in a simple, direct way through the XRPH Wallet," said Kain Roomes, CEO of XRP Healthcare.

"This is about opening participation through real utility, healthcare engagement, and rewards powered by the XRP Ledger. We believe the next generation of blockchain adoption will come from platforms that connect real-world utility with global accessibility."

Laban Roomes, COO and Co-Founder of XRP Healthcare, added:

"We have spent years building real XRP-powered healthcare infrastructure designed for long-term global adoption. Opening XRP and RLUSD access to XRPHAI through the XRPH Wallet represents another major step in connecting blockchain utility, healthcare engagement, and rewards participation at scale."

XRPHAI currently has an initial circulating supply of 100 million tokens verified on CoinMarketCap.

XRP Healthcare stated that the phased rollout strategy was designed to prioritize controlled growth, broader accessibility, and long-term infrastructure development as additional exchange expansion opportunities are pursued throughout 2026.

XRP Healthcare's expanding intellectual property and trademark portfolio includes protections spanning the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the UAE, and parts of Africa, with additional international jurisdictions currently in progress. The company stated that its trademark protections include classes relating to XRP-powered healthcare payment infrastructure and healthcare payment services.

XRP Healthcare also confirmed that a limited allocation has been designated for the initial XRP and RLUSD swap rollout as broader access to XRPHAI continues expanding across the global XRP community.

Participate in the XRP Healthcare Ecosystem

Swap XRP or RLUSD for XRPHAI

Download the XRPH Wallet

XRPHAI Rewards Overview

XRP Healthcare Prescription Savings Card

Download the XRPH AI App

XRPHAI Whitepaper

About XRP Healthcare

XRP Healthcare is the first AI healthcare platform built on the XRP Ledger and the first company to specialise in XRP-powered healthcare payments through the XRPH Wallet. Its growing ecosystem combines AI healthcare engagement, XRP and RLUSD access to XRPHAI, rewards infrastructure, wallet technology, and mobile-first accessibility tools designed to support global healthcare participation, with a strategic focus on emerging markets.

Media Contact

Sarah James

info@xrphealthcare.com

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