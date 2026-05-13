Strategic agreement will see California-based renewables developer ramp up sodium-ion battery deployment. Deal follows Alsym Energy entering 8.5 GWh partnership with iron flow battery business ESS.From ESS News Juniper Energy will deploy 500 MWh of sodium-ion battery energy storage systems (BESS) - mostly in California - as part of a new strategic partnership with Alsym Energy. The deal will see Juniper integrate Alsym's Na-Series technology and is expected to involve deploying sodium-ion battery storage in the Mojave Desert. High-temperature regions such as the Mojave Desert put higher cooling ...

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