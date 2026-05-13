The OFW Solar Project in Virginia submitted an application to connect to powerlines run by the wrong power company, instead of a second set of nearby transmission lines, necessitating a total restart of the PJM interconnection process that could push construction back to 2032. USA A solar power project based in Mount Jackson, Virginia submitted interconnection documentation with the wrong electric pole specified. They estimate that the project will be delayed by five years. Based on the Mount Jackson Town Council Agenda Report on the session from April 21st, 2026, "OFW Solar Project LLC" could ...

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