South Korea's National Assembly has passed the country's first dedicated agrivoltaics legislation, enabling dual use of agricultural land for solar power generation, but the law excludes zones covering nearly half of the country's farmland, according to a Seoul-based nonprofit group focused on energy transition.South Korea's National Assembly has approved the country's first dedicated agrivoltaics law, paving the way for dual-use solar and farming, although zones covering nearly half of all farmland remain excluded, according to the non-profit group Solutions for Our Climate (SFOC). The Act ...

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