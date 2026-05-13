Bizcap achieves Great Place To Work certification in Australia, Luxembourg, UK

MELBOURNE, Australia and LONDON and LUXEMBOURG, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizcap, a leading provider of fast and flexible business loans, is proud to announce it has been officially Certified by Great Place To Work across Australia, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom.

This prestigious recognition is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Bizcap, highlighting the company's ongoing commitment to building a positive, high-performing workplace culture.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviours proven to deliver market-leading revenue, improved employee retention and increased innovation. Certification is awarded following a rigorous, data-driven assessment of employee feedback and organisational practices.

According to the feedback, 99% of Bizcap employees agree that the company is a physically safe place to work, that they are made to feel welcome, and that people are treated fairly regardless of their age.

Furthermore, 97% agree that Bizcap is a fun place to work and that you can count on people to cooperate, 96% of employees agree that management's actions match their words, and 93% are proud to tell others they work at Bizcap.

The survey findings further reinforce Bizcap's standing as an employer of choice for women, with female employees rating the company exceptionally high across nearly every measure - recognition that follows Bizcap recently being named one of Australia's Best Workplaces for Women 2026.

Kirsty Nixon, Bizcap's Senior People and Culture Manager, said the recognition reflects the company's deep investment in its people and culture.

"Achieving Great Place To Work Certification across multiple regions is something we're incredibly proud of. It reflects the intentional work we've done to build a thriving, inclusive and encouraging environment where our people feel supported and inspired to do their best work every day," she said.

Zalman Blachman, Bizcap's Co-Founder and Co-CEO, emphasised the connection between employee experience and business success.

"We've always believed that when you invest in your people, you create better outcomes across the entire business. We're proud to have built a workplace where our team feels empowered, supported and genuinely valued. That translates into stronger relationships with our customers and partners, as well as sustainable business growth," he said.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work.

"By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Bizcap stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

This certification reinforces Bizcap's commitment to fostering a culture where people can thrive, innovate and grow, while continuing to deliver exceptional outcomes for small businesses globally.

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