The Chinese manufacturer has unveiled its new Solarbank 4 E5000 Pro in Berlin. The system features 5 kW of photovoltaic input capacity and 5 kWh of storage capacity.Chinese manufacturer Anker Solix unveiled its new Solarbank 4 E5000 Pro in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday. The storage system features four integrated maximum power point trackers (MPPTs), enabling up to 5 kW of photovoltaic input power or the connection of up to 12 solar modules, alongside 5 kWh of storage capacity. With the device, the company aims to expand the performance range of plug-in photovoltaic and storage systems. The system ...

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