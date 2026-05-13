SCS Global Services: SCS Europe Expands Support for EU Emissions Trading System Compliance Ahead of Anticipated Verifier Accreditation

AMSTERDAM, NL / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / SCS Global Services (SCS), a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability assurance, today announced expanded services under the European Union Emissions Trading System (EU ETS), as SCS Global Services Europe B.V. (SCS Europe) progresses through accreditation for the following activity groups:

Activity Group 4 - Production of (non)-ferrous metals?

Activity Group 8 - Chemical industry activities?

SCS Europe is uniquely positioned to serve ETS verification expectations through its combined experience across EU regulatory programs, including CBAM, EUDR, and RED III, and its ability to deliver independent pre-verification assessments aligned with accredited verification requirements.

"As EU ETS requirements become more complex and scrutiny around emissions data continues to increase, organizations are recognizing the need for independent, verification-aligned assessments earlier in the process," said Vanessa Ellis, Director of Program Development at SCS Europe. "Our approach provides that early visibility, giving organizations a clear view of how their systems and data will hold up under third-party verification while maintaining the independence required for accredited assurance."

While the accreditation process is ongoing, SCS Europe is actively providing operators through a suite of services designed to highlight readiness and identify potential compliance risk ahead of formal verification.

These services include a free EU ETS Readiness Tool, which enables operators to carry out a confidential self-assessment to understand their current level of readiness and highlight potential areas of misalignment with EU ETS monitoring, reporting, and control systems.

SCS Europe also provides pre-verification services, conducted with the same technical rigor as accredited verification without issuing a formal verification opinion. These independent assessments identify risks related to emissions data accuracy, monitoring plans, data flows, and compliance with the EU ETS Monitoring and Reporting Regulation (MRR), providing visibility into readiness gaps and potential compliance risks.

In addition, informational sessions are offered as part of pre-verification engagements, covering requirements, compliance timelines, the verification process, and common findings, so operators and responsible staff can better understand verification expectations ahead of their pre-verification.

Operators interested in assessing their readiness ahead of upcoming reporting cycles are encouraged to begin with the free EU ETS Readiness Tool or connect with an SCS specialist.

About SCS Global Services Europe

SCS Global Services Europe is an affiliated company of SCS Global Services, a pioneer and leader in the field of sustainability standards and third-party certification, working across the economy in the natural resources, built environment, food and agriculture, consumer products, and climate sectors for over 40 years. Partnering with European companies, government agencies, NGOs, and stakeholders, we are striving to advance sustainable development goals through independent assessment, the application of sound science, and innovative solutions. Through these services, we are enabling decision-makers and purchasers to make informed decisions, giving innovators a competitive edge, and helping to drive the development of leadership standards to create a framework for continuous improvement. SCS is a California-chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. ?SCS is also a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

Media Contact

Rachel Barnhart

Director of Corporate Communications and Public Relations

rbarnhart@scsglobalservices.com

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SOURCE: SCS Global Services

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/scs-europe-expands-support-for-eu-emissions-trading-system-compl-1166379