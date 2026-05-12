Winners, Inc.,: Winners, Inc. Announces 300-1 Reverse Stock Split to Position for Strategic Growth and Future Uplisting Strategy

LAS VEGAS, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winners, Inc. (OTC: WNRS) ("Winners" or the "Company"), a specialized provider of predictive sports analytics, artificial intelligence data products, and infrastructure to the growing sports tech and prediction market sector, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 1-for-300 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding common stock. The reverse stock split is expected to become effective at 12:01 AM Eastern Time on May 13, 2026 (the "Effective Date").

Reverse Split Details

At the effective date, every 300 shares of Winners, Inc. common stock issued and outstanding will be automatically converted into one newly issued and outstanding share of common stock. The reverse split will not change the number of authorized shares, and it will apply to all stockholders uniformly. In connection with the reverse stock split, the Company's common stock symbol will temporarily change from "WNRS" to "WNRSD". The stock will continue to trade under the temporary symbol for a period of 20 business days to indicate that a corporate action has occurred. After this period, the "D" will be removed, and the ticker symbol will revert back to "WNRS". The Company's common stock will begin trading on a post-split basis under a new CUSIP number 974978A304. No fractional shares will be issued. Any fractional shares resulting from the reverse split will be rounded up to the nearest whole share.

Stockholders holding shares through a broker, bank, or other nominee will have their positions automatically adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split and will not need to take any action. Registered stockholders holding shares in book-entry form will have their accounts automatically updated as well. The Company's transfer agent Standard Registrar and Transfer Company, which is also acting as the exchange agent for the reverse split, will send instructions to stockholders of record who hold stock certificates regarding the exchange of their old certificates for new certificates, should they wish to do so. Stockholders who hold their shares in brokerage accounts or "street name" are not required to take action to implement the exchange of their shares.

Strategic Rationale and Benefits

The Board of Directors approved this corporate action to position Winners, Inc. for its next phase of growth, with the primary objectives for the reverse split including;

Opportunity for Capital Acquisition and Visibility: A higher share price should potentially broaden the appeal of Winners to institutional investors, family offices, and investment analysts who often overlook companies trading as "penny stocks," thus enhancing liquidity and increasing access to growth capital.

A higher share price should potentially broaden the appeal of Winners to institutional investors, family offices, and investment analysts who often overlook companies trading as "penny stocks," thus enhancing liquidity and increasing access to growth capital. The Desire to Create an Improved Market Image: By reducing the total shares from 15,934,687,457 outstanding to 53,115,624 total shares outstanding and increasing the share price, the company aims to create greater market stability, reduce volatility and enhance its reputation in the competitive predictive AI market sector.

By reducing the total shares from 15,934,687,457 outstanding to 53,115,624 total shares outstanding and increasing the share price, the company aims to create greater market stability, reduce volatility and enhance its reputation in the competitive predictive AI market sector. The Goal of Seeking Uplisting to a National Exchange: To meet the minimum share price requirement ($1.00-$4.00) for a potential future uplisting to a national exchange (Nasdaq), which requires a higher share price than the current OTC trading range.



Among other considerations, the Reverse Stock Split is intended to make the Company's bid price more attractive to a broader group of institutional and retail investors following the Winners Inc. recent Regulation A+ qualification. The Company believes this was a necessary action in clearing the path to attract long-term institutional capital and increase our credibility with institutional partners. WNRS seeks to eventually pursue a listing on a major exchange to maximize shareholder value as it enters the prediction markets sector and continues to launch infrastructure and trading projects through strategic partnerships with Kalshi and Polymarket.

About Winners, Inc. (OTC: WNRS)

Winners, Inc. (http://www.winnersinc.com) delivers high-quality AI-driven predictive sports analytics, content, and data products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Moneyline Sports, Inc., the company gives sports fans and traders an inside edge by using professional wagering tools, streaming sports, and Generative AI messaging. Its flagship platform, Mevu.com, provides an innovative trading and execution interface for prediction markets Kalshi and Polymarket. For those interested in learning more about the Winners Inc. Reg A+ offering and investment opportunity, interested parties may contact the Company directly at info@winnersinc.com or view the offering on the Company's website at https://invest.otcwinners.com/.

About Moneyline Sports

Moneyline Sports, Inc.(http://www.moneylinesports.com) is a Nevada-based sports technology company that provides predictive sports analytics and data products for US sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, and NCAA, driven by AI and machine learning.

Media Contact:

Winners Inc.

305.460.5777

info@winnersinc.com

Legal Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this communication is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21B of the Exchange Act of 1934, any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals and assumptions of future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward- looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward-looking statements in this release may be identified through the use of words such as "expects," "will," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," or statements indicating certain actions such as "may," "could," or "might" occur. Such statements reflect the current views of WNRS and its affiliated companies with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including competitive market conditions, the ability to secure additional sources of financing, the ability to reduce operating expenses and other factors. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties. Neither Winners Inc. Moneyline Sports, nor its affiliates or subsidiary companies, undertakes any responsibility to update the "forward-looking" statements contained in this news release.