OptimizeRx Corporation: OptimizeRx Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Updates Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance

- Q1 revenue totals $19.8 million

- Q1 net loss and adjusted EBITDA came in at $(0.5) million and $3.3 million, respectively

- 2026 revenue guidance updated to $95-$100 million; adjusted EBITDA guidance unchanged at $21-$25 million

- Paid off an incremental $2.7 million in principal from term loan during Q1

- Completed debt refinancing, subsequent to end of Q1, with a $35 million traditional banking facility, resulting in expected $1.5 million in annual interest expense savings

- Launched operating efficiency initiatives, subsequent to end of Q1, with expected annualized savings of $3 million, including $1 million in 2026

WALTHAM, Mass., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions helping life sciences companies reach and engage healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients, today announced results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Financial Highlights

Revenue in the first quarter of 2026 decreased 10% to $19.8 million when compared to $21.9 million in the same year ago period.

GAAP net loss in the first quarter of 2026 narrowed to $(0.5) million, or $(0.03) per share, compared to net loss of $(2.2) million, or $(0.12) per share, in the same period of 2025.

Non-GAAP net income in the first quarter of 2026 increased to $2.7 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to Non-GAAP net income of $1.5 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the same period of 2025. (see *Non-GAAP Measures below)

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2026 increased to $3.3 million compared to $1.5 million in the same year ago period. (see *Non-GAAP Measures below)

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $20.2 million as of March 31, 2026 as compared to $23.4 million as of December 31, 2025.

Paid off $2.7 million of principal and exited the first quarter of 2026 with $23.6 million in debt.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company refinanced its debt through Fifth Third Bank which lowers the interest rate by 625 basis points, an annual interest expense savings of approximately $1.5 million, through a $25 million term loan and an undrawn $10 million revolver.





Stephen Silvestro, OptimizeRx CEO commented, "We delivered a solid start to 2026, exceeding consensus for the quarter, reinforcing the strength and resilience of our operating model. While we are seeing some short to intermediate term disruption from ongoing most favored nations (MFN) pricing dynamics and other macroeconomic factors leading to more measured customer spending, we do not view these pressures as enduring obstacles.

"Importantly, the long-term shift toward digital, data-driven engagement across life sciences remains firmly intact and continues to provide a meaningful driver for our business. We are encouraged by the traction we are seeing with existing customers, particularly in instances where they are not directly impacted by MFN, and with mid-tier and emerging clients. As recently announced, we are also expanding our platform capabilities by opening our proprietary electronic health record network to demand-side platforms (DSPs), enabling media buyers to activate scalable, point of care campaigns within their clinical programmatic workflow. Providing programmatic access to DSPs will position us to significantly increase inventory utilization and unlock a new, high-growth revenue channel over time. We believe our differentiated network, deep integrations, and scalable model position us to capitalize on the significant long-term opportunity in front of us."

Rolling Twelve Months Ended March 31, Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)** 2026 2025 (in thousands, except percentages) Average revenue per top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers - 2,791 - 2,963 Percent of total revenue attributable to top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers 52 - 63 - Net revenue retention 110 - 114 - Revenue per average full-time employee - 801 - 710



2026 Financial Outlook

The Company is updating its fiscal year 2026 guidance, and now expects revenue of $95 million to $100 million and adjusted EBITDA of $21 million to $25 million.

Conference Call, Webcast, and Webcast Replay Information

Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2026 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) Toll Free: 1-877-407-9716 International: 1-201-493-6779 Conference ID: 13760191 Call Me https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13760191&h=true&info=company-email&r=true&B=6 Webcast https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1760247&tp_key=80ee98d522



Webcast Replay: The archived webcast will be on the investor relations section of the OptimizeRx website

Individual Meeting Invitation

In an effort to increase relations with institutional investors, OptimizeRx management has dedicated time to hosting individual meetings with portfolio managers and analysts. If you are interested in scheduling a meeting with OptimizeRx management, please contact: adsilva@optimizerx.com or dfarrell@lifesciadvisors.com.

*Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. The reasons why we believe these measures provide useful information to investors and, for historical periods, a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the supplemental tables that follow.

Although the Company provides guidance for adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, it is not able to provide guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Reconciliations for forward-looking figures would require unreasonable effort at this time because of the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of certain components of various necessary GAAP components, including, for example, those related to compensation, acquisition expenses, other income, amortization or others that may arise during the year, and the Company's management believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

**Definition of Key Performance Indicators

Top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers: We have updated the definition of "top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers" in our key performance indicators to be based upon Fierce Pharma's most updated list of "The top 20 pharma companies by 2025 revenue". We previously used "The top 20 pharma companies by 2024 revenue". As a result of this change, prior periods have been restated for comparative purposes.

Net revenue retention: Net revenue retention is a comparison of revenue generated from all clients in the previous period to total revenue generated from the same clients in the following year (i.e., excludes new client relationships for the most recent year).

Revenue per average full-time employee: We define revenue per average full-time employee (FTE) as total revenue over the last 12 months (LTM) divided by the average number of employees over the LTM, which is calculated by taking our total number of FTEs at the end of the prior year period by our total FTE headcount at the end of the most recent period.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx is a leading healthcare technology company that's redefining how life science brands connect with patients and healthcare providers. Our platform combines innovative artificial intelligence (AI)-driven tools like the Dynamic Audience Activation Platform (DAAP) and Micro-Neighborhood Targeting (MNT) to deliver timely, relevant, and hyper-local engagement. By bridging the gap between HCP and DTC strategies, we empower brands to create synchronized marketing solutions that drive faster treatment decisions and improved patient outcomes.

Our commitment to privacy-safe, patient-centric technology ensures that every interaction is designed to make a meaningful impact, delivering life-changing therapies to the right patients at the right time. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, OptimizeRx partners with some of the world's leading pharmaceutical and life sciences companies to transform the healthcare landscape and create a healthier future for all.

For more information, follow the Company on X, LinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "targets", "designed", "could", "may", "should", "will" or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect the Company's expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company's future performance, expected revenues, expected adjusted EBITDA, ability to reinforce the strength and resilience of the Company's operating model, macroeconomics factors not expected to be enduring disruptions, digital, data-driven engagement remaining intact and continuing to be a meaningful driver for the business, current and future traction with existing and new customers, plans to successfully launch programmatic access to the Company's authenticated EHR network, programmatic access will increase inventory utilization and unlock high-growth revenue channel, ability to capitalize on significant long-term opportunity, plans to grow shareholder value creation, plans to continue the Company's growth and transformation, plans to position the Company to become a sustained "Rule of 40" company, increased market volatility, engagement across the Company's network,, and other statements relating to future performance, plans, and expectations. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and involve assumptions regarding the Company's business, the economy, and other future conditions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the effect of government regulation, seasonal trends, dependence on a concentrated group of customers, cybersecurity incidents that could disrupt operations, the ability to keep pace with growing and evolving technology, the ability to maintain contracts with electronic prescription platforms and electronic health records networks, competition, and other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in other filings the Company has made and may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.

OptimizeRx Contact

Andy D'Silva, Chief Business Officer

adsilva@optimizerx.com

Investor Relations Contact

Douglas Farrell

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

dfarrell@lifesciadvisors.com

OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)



March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 ASSETS (unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents - 20,169 - 23,365 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $260 at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 31,989 37,752 Taxes receivable 871 752 Prepaid expenses and other 3,136 2,846 Total current assets 56,165 64,715 Property and equipment, net 107 106 Other assets Goodwill 70,869 70,869 Patent rights, net 4,426 4,586 Technology assets, net 6,576 6,870 Tradename and customer relationships, net 28,751 29,340 Operating lease right-of-use assets 352 404 Security deposits and other assets 18 28 Total other assets 110,992 112,097 TOTAL ASSETS - 167,264 - 176,918 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt - 2,000 - 4,255 Accounts payable 3,066 1,636 Accrued expenses 3,592 11,591 Revenue share payable 955 3,086 Current portion of lease liabilities 177 193 Deferred revenue 669 503 Total current liabilities 10,459 21,264 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt, net 21,343 21,421 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 196 234 Deferred tax liabilities, net 5,655 5,705 Total liabilities 37,653 48,624 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 or December 31, 2025 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 166,666,667 shares authorized, 20,506,472 and 20,500,986 shares issued at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 21 20 Treasury stock, $0.001 par value, 1,741,397 shares held at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 (2 - (2 - Additional paid-in-capital 209,323 207,512 Accumulated deficit (79,731 - (79,236 - Total stockholders' equity 129,611 128,294 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY - 167,264 - 176,918

OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026 2025 Net revenue - 19,844 - 21,928 Expenses Cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation and amortization presented separately below 4,912 8,584 Sales and marketing 4,729 4,985 General and administrative expenses 3,513 4,557 Research and development 3,402 3,252 Stock-based compensation 1,828 1,558 Depreciation and amortization 1,064 1,094 Total expenses 19,448 24,030 Income (loss) from operations 396 (2,102 - Other income (expense) Interest expense (1,155 - (1,297 - Other income 38 39 Interest income 77 88 Total other expenses, net (1,040 - (1,170 - Loss before provision for income taxes (644 - (3,272 - Income tax benefit 149 1,073 Net loss - (495 - - (2,199 - Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic 18,761,622 18,470,808 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted 18,761,622 18,470,808 Loss per share - basic - (0.03 - - (0.12 - Loss per share - diluted - (0.03 - - (0.12 -

OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands, unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026 2025 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss - (495 - - (2,199 - Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,064 1,094 Stock-based compensation 1,828 1,558 Amortization of debt issuance costs 358 174 Changes in: Accounts receivable 5,763 5,492 Prepaid expenses and other assets (290 - 74 Accounts payable 1,430 1,225 Revenue share payable (2,131 - (3,310 - Accrued expenses and other liabilities (7,989 - 854 Operating lease liabilities (2 - - Taxes receivable and payable (119 - (431 - Deferred tax liabilities (50 - (705 - Deferred revenue 166 38 NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (467 - 3,864 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (21 - (27 - Capitalized software development costs - (57 - NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (21 - (84 - FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Cash paid for employee withholding taxes related to the vesting of restricted stock units (17 - (87 - Repayment of long-term debt (2,691 - (500 - NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (2,708 - (587 - NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (3,196 - 3,193 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD 23,365 13,380 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD - 20,169 - 16,573 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest - 798 - 1,121 Cash paid for income taxes - 12 - -

OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)



This earnings release includes certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are performance measures that are not defined under GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the most directly comparable GAAP measures. They may also not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Management believes that presenting these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information that facilitates comparison of the Company's historical operating results and trends, and offers transparency into how management evaluates the business. Management uses these measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. Excluding items that management does not consider reflective of ongoing operating results improves the comparability of year-over-year results and helps investors better understand the Company's underlying performance. These adjustments may include items such as asset impairment charges, amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition expenses, severance related to executive departures and reductions in force initiatives, shareholder activist related fees, CEO search fees, other income, and other items that management believes are not related to the Company's ongoing performance.



Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Net loss - (495 - - (2,199 - Depreciation and amortization 1,064 1,094 Stock-based compensation 1,828 1,558 Severance expenses 30 275 Shareholder activist related fees - 451 CEO search fees - 225 Other income (38 - (39 - Amortization of debt issuance costs 358 174 Non-GAAP net income - 2,747 - 1,539 Non-GAAP net income per share Diluted - 0.14 - 0.08 Weighted average shares outstanding: Diluted 19,107,036 18,579,012