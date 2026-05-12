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WKN: A0YES6 | ISIN: CA69946Q1046 | Ticker-Symbol: QPX
Tradegate
12.05.26 | 21:46
16,960 Euro
+0,24 % +0,040
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PAREX RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PAREX RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,86516,95010:43
16,83516,92510:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2026 23:12 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Parex Resources Inc.: Parex Resources Announces Voting Results of Shareholders' Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parex Resources Inc. ("Parex" or the "Company") (TSX: PXT) is pleased to announce that on May 12, 2026, it held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") and all matters presented have been fully authorized and approved.

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of nine nominees as directors of Parex, to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Director
VOTES IN FAVORVOTES WITHHELD
NumberPercentageNumberPercentage
Lynn Azar68,487,62398.92%747,3361.08%
Alberto Consuegra68,979,55899.63%255,4010.37%
Sigmund Cornelius68,949,55299.59%285,4070.41%
Mona Jasinski68,066,05398.31%1,168,9061.69%
Jeff Lawson68,964,54299.61%270,4170.39%
G.R. (Bob) MacDougall68,215,64598.53%1,019,3141.47%
Glenn McNamara66,186,41295.60%3,048,5474.40%
Imad Mohsen68,918,92899.54%316,0310.46%
Carmen Sylvain67,147,66996.99%2,087,2903.01%

In addition, a non-binding advisory resolution concerning the Company's approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

VOTES FOR
NumberPercentage
64,349,93692.94%

Full voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Parex Resources Inc.

Parex is one of the largest independent oil and gas companies in Colombia, focusing on sustainable, conventional production. The Company's corporate headquarters are in Calgary, Canada, with an operating office in Bogotá, Colombia. Parex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PXT.

For more information, please contact:

Mike Kruchten
Senior Vice President, Capital Markets & Corporate Planning
Parex Resources Inc.
403-517-1733
investor.relations@parexresources.com

Steven Eirich
Senior Investor Relations & Communications Advisor
Parex Resources Inc.
587-293-3286
investor.relations@parexresources.com

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/896cc559-740e-4bcc-b030-cee26c101f75


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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