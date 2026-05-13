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WKN: A2PMG8 | ISIN: NO0010856511 | Ticker-Symbol: 4NK
Tradegate
13.05.26 | 09:03
19,500 Euro
-5,61 % -1,160
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORBIT ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORBIT ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,31019,52010:12
19,36019,45010:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2026 07:06 Uhr
56 Leser
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NORBIT ASA: NORBIT - Results for the first quarter 2026

Trondheim, 13 May 2026: In the first quarter, NORBIT recorded revenues of NOK 732.1 million, an increase of 40 per cent from the corresponding quarter of 2025. The EBIT result was NOK 155.9 million, representing a margin of 21 per cent. Diluted earnings per share were NOK 1.73 for the first quarter, up from NOK 1.40 one year earlier.

* The Oceans segment delivered revenues of NOK 203.6 million, a decrease of 12 per cent from the same quarter in 2025, with an EBIT margin of 25 per cent.

* The Connectivity segment reported NOK 211.4 million in revenues, an increase of 45 per cent from the corresponding quarter of 2025, and an EBIT margin of 27 per cent.

* The Product Innovation & Realization (PIR) segment saw revenue growth of 111 per cent to NOK 339.0 million, with an EBIT margin of 20 per cent.

"2026 has started with a high level of activity across NORBIT, and we delivered our strongest first-quarter revenues to date at NOK 732 million, up 40 per cent from the same quarter last year. We are pleased to see that the organisation continues to deliver on key financial parameters, with solid profitability, strong cash flow generation and a high return on capital.

Our strategy of offering tailored technology for carefully selected applications continues to serve us well. Going forward, we will continue to broaden our product offering and customer base, both organically and through selected value-accretive acquisitions," says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of NORBIT.

Based on the current outlook, NORBIT is well positioned to meet its target to deliver more than NOK 3.0 billion in revenues and an EBIT margin improvement compared to the 22 per cent reported in 2025.

The board remains optimistic about NORBIT's long-term outlook. New long-term ambitions toward 2030 will be presented at the second quarter reporting in August.

Attached is the report for the first quarter and the presentation material.

CEO Per Jørgen Weisethaunet and CFO Per Kristian Reppe will present the results at 09:00 am CEST. Participants are welcome to join the event at Pareto Securities in Dronning Mauds gate 3 in Oslo, or to follow the event via webcast.

Please use the following link to register for the webcast: https://qcnl.tv/p/EvEf5zssGVInnN1p8xukrQ

For further queries, please contact:

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915

Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe and North America, has around 700 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

For more information: www.norbit.com (http://www.norbit.com)

This information counts as insider information and must be disclosed in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act §5-12.

The information was submitted for publication by Elise Heidenreich, Investor Relations, at NORBIT ASA, on 13 May 2026 at 07:00 CEST.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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