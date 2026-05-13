Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bahnbrechende KI-Lösung "Ohne Nadelstiche" als Ersatz für herkömmliche Bluttests "unlocked"?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DNV3 | ISIN: BE0974413453 | Ticker-Symbol: MT0
Tradegate
13.05.26 | 09:40
200,50 Euro
+2,82 % +5,50
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
DEME GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEME GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
200,00201,5010:12
200,00201,5010:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2026 07:06 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DEME Group NV: Trading update Q1 2026: solid start to the year

Highlights first quarter 2026

  • Solid start to the year with group turnover amounting to 1,016 million euros, up 2% compared to 993 million euros a year ago
  • Order book remains at a healthy level at 7.4 billion euros, compared to 7.6 billion euros a year ago and at the end of 2025
  • Management reaffirms guidance for the year for turnover and EBITDA margin in line with 2025
  • DEME's new offshore transport and installation vessel Norse Wind commenced its first assignment in April 2026, while Norse Energi was delivered on schedule and within budget

Attachment:
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/912772f2-4f94-4af3-ba7a-f1637a654998


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.