DEME Group NV: Trading update Q1 2026: solid start to the year

Highlights first quarter 2026
- Solid start to the year with group turnover amounting to 1,016 million euros, up 2% compared to 993 million euros a year ago
- Order book remains at a healthy level at 7.4 billion euros, compared to 7.6 billion euros a year ago and at the end of 2025
- Management reaffirms guidance for the year for turnover and EBITDA margin in line with 2025
- DEME's new offshore transport and installation vessel Norse Wind commenced its first assignment in April 2026, while Norse Energi was delivered on schedule and within budget
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