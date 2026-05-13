The aircraft, acquired by Skydweller Aero in 2019 and converted into an autonomous long-endurance platform, crashed after a loss of power. It was equipped with approximately 17,000 photovoltaic cells on its wings. Mexico The experimental solar-powered aircraft Solar Impulse 2 crashed on May 4 in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Mississippi during an unmanned test flight operated by Skydweller Aero. Preliminary information from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) indicates the aircraft lost power shortly after takeoff from Stennis International Airport and went down in international ...

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