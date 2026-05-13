The Justice Company has entered the European ETF market with the launch of JURY Global High Dividend UCITS ETF (ticker: JURY).

JURY aims to provide exposure to high dividend global equities within clearly defined legal and human-rights boundaries.

10% of the TER will be dedicated to initiatives supporting communities affected by conflict, displacement and systemic oppression. 1

The ETF is classified as Article 8 under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR). 2

JURY is listed on London Stock Exchange, Xetra, and Borsa Italiana.

When you invest in ETFs your capital is at risk.

HANetf, Europe's first and leading white-label UCITS ETF and ETC platform,3 is delighted to announce the launch of JURY Global High Dividend UCITS ETF (ticker: JURY).

JURY Global High Dividend UCITS ETF

ISIN: IE0002HWPU75

TER: 0.60%

Exchange Bloomberg Ticker SEDOL Trading Currency London Stock Exchange JURY LN BRBPYF5 USD London Stock Exchange JURP LN BRBPYM2 GBP Xetra JURU GY BSHVSV8 USD Xetra JURY GY BV6PWN2 EUR Borsa Italiana JURY IM BV6PWP4 EUR

The ETF, launched on behalf of The Justice Company, is designed to provide global equity exposure within clearly defined legal and human-rights boundaries.

Structured as a diversified, income-focused global equity strategy, JURY focuses on developed markets large- and mid-cap equities, targeting a high-dividend yield and aiming to deliver stronger income returns than the broader market.

The aim is to offer liquidity, transparency, and scalability within a core portfolio allocation.

JURY specifically excludes companies materially involved in genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, apartheid, serious occupation-related human rights abuses, and other violations of international humanitarian law.

The ETF uses a framework developed by independent research firm, Ethical Screening, which applies defined exclusion thresholds grounded in international law, including the Geneva Conventions, UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and OECD guidelines.

Alongside the investment strategy, The Justice Company intends to link the growth of its platform to humanitarian and educational initiatives through the establishment of a humanitarian foundation.

10% of the ETF's TER will be dedicated to initiatives supporting communities affected by conflict, displacement and systemic oppression, including humanitarian scholarships designed to help students whose education has been disrupted by conflict and human-rights abuses.4

The ETF is classified as Article 8 under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR).5

Risks

The mid-capitalisation companies in which the ETF may invest may be more vulnerable to adverse business or economic events than larger, more established companies, and may underperform other segments of the market or the equity market as a whole.

The ETF may also be affected by uncertainties such as political developments, changes in government policies, the imposition of restrictions on the transfer of capital and in legal, regulatory and tax requirements.

Exchange rates can have a positive or negative effect on returns. The value of equities and equity-related securities can be affected by daily stock and currency market movements.

Investors' capital is fully at risk and investors may not get back the amount originally invested.

For a complete overview of all the risks, please refer to the "Risk Factors" in the Prospectus.

Mike Head, Senior Adviser at The Justice Company, commented: "Investors can now achieve broad, diversified exposure without allocating capital to companies implicated in grave human-rights violations as identified by the screening methodology. What we could not find in the market was a professional, rules-based investment platform that treats certain violations as genuinely non-negotiable while still meeting institutional standards of diversification, transparency and performance. The ETF was created to close that gap."

Hector McNeil, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of HANetf, commented: "We are delighted to be partnering with The Justice Company to launch JURY Global High Dividend UCITS ETF (ticker: JURY). The ETF is a unique offering, allowing investors to gain exposure to high dividend equities without compromising on principles. At HANetf, we are committed to continuing to bring unique and innovative strategies to investors in Europe and beyond."

About The Justice Company

The Justice Company is an independent initiative focused on applying rules-based human rights and international law standards to public markets investing.

Its approach is grounded in internationally recognised legal standards and authoritative sources, and is designed to provide transparent, consistently applied exclusion criteria relating to genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, apartheid and severe occupation-related abuses.

The company works with specialist screening and index partners to support the development of transparent, rules-based investment frameworks, while also supporting humanitarian and educational initiatives linked to communities affected by conflict and displacement. For more information visit: www.justicecompany.com

About HANetf

HANetf is an independent provider of UCITS ETFs, working with asset management companies to bring differentiated, modern, and innovative exposures to European ETF investors. Via our white-label ETF platform, HANetf provides a complete operational, regulatory, distribution and marketing solution for asset managers to launch and manage UCITS ETFs. www.hanetf.com

Important Information

Communications issued in the European Economic Area ("EEA")

The content in this document is issued and approved by HANetf EU Limited ("HANetf EU"). HANetf EU is authorised and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. HANetf EU is registered in Ireland with registration number 728832.

Communications issued in the UK

The content in this document is issued by HANetf Limited ("HANetf") and approved by Privium Fund Management (UK) Limited ("Privium"). HANetf is an appointed representative of Privium, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. The registered office of Privium is The Shard, 24th Floor, 32 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9SG

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The Issuers:

1. HANetf ICAV and HANetf ICAV II are open-ended Irish collective asset management vehicles and are the issuers of the ETFs under the terms in the relevant Prospectuses and relevant Supplements for each ETF approved by the Central Bank of Ireland ("CBI") (each an "ETF Prospectus" and together the "ETF Prospectuses"). Investors should read the current version of the relevant ETF Prospectus before investing and should refer to the section of the relevant ETF Prospectus entitled 'Risk Factors' for further details of risks associated with an investment in the ETFs. Any decision to invest should be based on the information contained in the ETF Prospectuses.

2. HANetf ETC Securities plc, a public limited company incorporated in Ireland, issuing under the terms in the Base Prospectus approved by the Central Bank of Ireland and the final terms of the relevant series ("ETC Securities Documentation") is the issuer of the precious metals ETCs. Investors should read the latest version of the ETC Securities Documentation before investing and should refer to the section of the Base Prospectus entitled 'Risk Factors' for further details of risks associated with an investment in the ETCs. Any decision to invest should be based on the information contained in the ETC Securities Documentation.

3. Bitwise Europe GmbH, a limited liability company incorporated under the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany, issuing under the terms in the Prospectus approved by the Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht ("BaFin") and the final terms ("Cryptocurrency Prospectus") is the issuer of the ETCM ETCs. Investors should read the latest version of the Cryptocurrency Prospectus before investing and should refer to the section of the Cryptocurrency Prospectus entitled 'Risk Factors' for further details of risks associated with an investment in the ETCs contained in the Cryptocurrency Prospectus. Any decision to invest should be based on the information contained in the Cryptocurrency Prospectus.

4. HANetf Multi-Asset ETC Issuer plc, a public company incorporated in Jersey, issuing under the terms in the Base Prospectuses approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen) (the "SFSA"), the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and the final terms of the relevant series ("Multi-Asset ETC Securities Documentation") is the issuer of ETCs linked to and secured by various underlying assets. Investors should read the latest version of the ETC Securities Documentation before investing and should refer to the section of the relevant Base Prospectus entitled 'Risk Factors' for further details of risks associated with an investment in the ETCs. Any decision to invest should be based on the information contained in the ETC Securities Documentation.

The relevant ETF Prospectuses, ETC Securities Documentation, Multi-Asset ETC Securities Documentation and Cryptocurrency Prospectus can all be downloaded from www.hanetf.com.

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FOR SWISS INVESTORS ONLY: The Fund has appointed as Swiss Representative Waystone Fund Services (Switzerland) SA, Av. Villamont 17, 1005 Lausanne, Switzerland, Tel: +41 21 311 17 77, email: switzerland@waystone.com. The Fund's Swiss paying agent is Helvetische Bank AG. The Prospectus, the Key Investor Information Documents, the Instrument of Incorporation as well as the annual and semi-annual reports may be obtained free of charge from the Swiss Representative in Lausanne. The issue and redemption prices are published at each issue and redemption on www.fundinfo.com

__________________________ 1 See Grant Award on website. 2 See Sustainability Disclosure on website. 3 As shown in the ETF Database. 4 See Grant Award on website. 5 See Sustainability Disclosure on website.

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