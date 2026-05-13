The new dedicated real estate platform builds on OLX Ukraine's active market presence as property search demand grows for renters and buyers

OLX Group, a digital marketplace leader facilitating trade for tens of millions of people across Europe and South Africa, today announces the launch of Otodim, a dedicated real estate search platform for the Ukrainian market. The launch reflects the company's sustained investment in Ukraine and its commitment to the long-term potential of the market, where OLX's real estate category continues to thrive.

Local investment and growth

OLX is deeply invested in the Ukrainian economy, and continues to scale its local operations as platform engagement returns to pre-war highs.

Strong local presence: Over 150 employees in Ukraine, one of the top 100 taxpayers in the country.

Over 150 employees in Ukraine, one of the top 100 taxpayers in the country. Direct support: More than US$10 million invested in direct support since 2022 funding the rebuild of market infrastructure destroyed by warfare, providing temporary housing, medical supplies and facilities, and logistics support.

More than US$10 million invested in direct support since 2022 funding the rebuild of market infrastructure destroyed by warfare, providing temporary housing, medical supplies and facilities, and logistics support. Platform rebound: In 2025, OLX Ukraine recovered to 92% of its pre-war 2021 level of active users, the number of active listers recovered by 99%, and the number of ads by 93%.

Christian Gisy, CEO OLX Group, said: "Ukraine remains a vital market for OLX Group, and the digital rebound we've seen has been remarkable. The launch of Otodim is a natural evolution of our successful presence in the country, allowing us to provide a dedicated experience for property seekers and realtors. This is continued investment in a market we believe in, backed by real growth and real potential."

How Ukrainians search for homes

Despite the ongoing pressures of war, the real estate category is one of the fastest-growing categories for OLX Ukraine.

Shift to digital: Online classified platforms are now the top channel for property search, used by 76% of buyers and 82% of renters.

Online classified platforms are now the top channel for property search, used by 76% of buyers and 82% of renters. Surging demand: As of March 2026, buyer engagement on the platform's apartment listings increased by over 12% year-on-year.

As of March 2026, buyer engagement on the platform's apartment listings increased by over 12% year-on-year. Price resilience: Median asking prices for rental apartments rose by approximately 17% in the same time period, reflecting an active and resilient market.

Median asking prices for rental apartments rose by approximately 17% in the same time period, reflecting an active and resilient market. Market-specific requirements remain: OLX addresses Ukraine's unique market requirements by integrating safety-critical filters, including proximity to shelters and power autonomy, directly into the core search experience.

JP Farinha, General Manager, Real Estate for OLX Group, added: "The Ukrainian people have shown remarkable resilience. People are continuing to buy, rent, and invest in homes and we are building for the unique reality they face. Our goal for Otodim is to simplify an incredibly complex housing environment with AI-driven tools that make finding a home safer and more efficient.

Otodim is currently in beta, and feedback from users will help shape its future capabilities. The platform draws on OLX Ukraine's extensive listings inventory, optimising the search journey for the country's digitally-native urban population, utilising AI to structure complex listings for a seamless, mobile-first experience. Additional features, including independent listing capability and in-platform messaging, are in development.

The launch is aligned with OLX Group's broader strategic focus on real estate as a core growth category. Across the company, real estate revenue grew 26% in the first half of fiscal year 2026, supported by AI-powered product development and expanded monetisation. OLX operates dedicated property platforms in several of its markets, and the Group's Ukrainian business reflects the same playbook: deep local investment, category specialisation, and product development driven by real user behaviour.

About OLX

OLX is a global digital marketplace leader that builds platforms to facilitate trade, serving tens of millions of professional sellers and consumers across Europe and South Africa every month. Leveraging scale and powerful AI innovation across its trusted brands (including AutoTrader, OLX, Otomoto, Property24, and more), OLX helps people sell and buy cars, find housing, get jobs, buy and sell household goods, and much more. OLX Group is the classifieds business of Prosus, a global technology company and the power behind the leading lifestyle ecommerce brands in Latin America, Europe and India. For more information on OLX, visit www.olxgroup.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Ana Garcia media@olx.com