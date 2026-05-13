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PR Newswire
13.05.2026 09:06 Uhr
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OneLayer Launches Technology Alliance Program to Advance Secure Private Cellular Adoption

New program establishes a certified ecosystem of integrations with technology partners delivering joint solutions for private LTE and 5G deployments

BOSTON, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLayer, the leader in private LTE/5G asset management and Zero Trust security, today announced the launch of its Technology Alliance Program (TAP), a certified ecosystem of technology partners delivering validated, integrated solutions for enterprises deploying private cellular networks. Integrations in our TAP program include Check Point, Claroty, Digi International, Druid Software, Ericsson, Fortinet, Kigen, Nokia, Semtech, and Teltonika, spanning network infrastructure, security, IT/OT operations, device management, and SIM technology.

Joined by its TAP partners, OneLayer formalizes its role as the connective device security and orchestration layer between private cellular infrastructure and the enterprise network, security, and IT stack. Together, OneLayer and its certified integration partners enable customers to deploy private cellular with the same confidence, visibility, and control they apply to every other part of their environment.

"Customers are asking for end-to-end value and ecosystem collaboration to maximize the private 5G value and usability. Our product foundation relies on technical partnerships and not a standalone product," said Dave Mor, CEO of OneLayer. "The certification program, enables us to enhance the alignment between the product team, accelerate joint feature releases and solve more customer gaps."

"Private cellular introduces new devices, new protocols, and new operational contexts that most enterprise security and IT teams have never had to manage before," said Tamar Tsuk-Perez, VP Product at OneLayer. "The TAP ensures that the integrations our customers depend on are built, tested, and maintained to the same standard as the rest of their enterprise stack."

Putting Customers at the Center of the Program

Every integration in the TAP is built around a specific joint outcome. Certified solutions deliver capabilities no standalone product can match:

  • Full-stack visibility, no blind spots. OneLayer's device visibility and fingerprinting integrates with leading cellular cores, cellular routers, CMDBs, and ITSM platforms to give teams a unified view of every device on the private cellular network alongside the rest of the enterprise environment.
  • Zero Trust enforcement that reaches cellular assets. Integrations with next-generation firewalls and network access control platforms extend Zero Trust policy enforcement to private LTE and 5G devices with granular device context.
  • Visibility behind the cellular router. Integrations with cellular routers and management platforms surface non-cellular devices connected behind routers and extend policy enforcement and segmentation to those devices.
  • Automated device onboarding at scale. Integrations with private cellular cores, SIM providers, and device management platforms automate discovery, authentication, and onboarding, eliminating the operational overhead that has historically made private cellular difficult to manage.
  • OT security coverage without replacing existing tools. Integrations with OT visibility and industrial security platforms bring cellular network context into existing OT security workflows, enabling anomaly detection, Purdue model segmentation enforcement, and incident response without building new processes from scratch.

Program Structure

Every TAP partner has completed a certified integration with OneLayer, ensuring reliable integrations and lifecycle support for customers. Certified partners receive inclusion in OneLayer's vendor recommendations and integration directory, co-marketing and co-sell support, joint solution workshops and API roadmap input, a named partnership manager, and the OneLayer TAP badge.

"Our customers need connectivity and enterprise-grade security to work as one - our integration with OneLayer delivers exactly that," said Amir Bushehri, Strategic Alliance Director at Digi International.

"Our integration with OneLayer simplifies SIM provisioning onto private cores, so enterprises can get devices connected and operational more easily," said Loic Bonvarlet, Senior Vice President Ecosystem & Marketing at Kigen.

OneLayer TAP-certified integrations span every major category of the private cellular technology stack, including network infrastructure (private cellular cores, MNOs, RAN), CPE (cellular routers and dongles), security (next-generation firewalls, NAC, SIEM), IT/OT operations (CMDBs, ITSMs, network operations platforms, MDMs), SIM management, and connected devices including push-to-talk and AMI.

Program Leadership

The Technology Alliance Program is led by Daniel Curci, Director of Tech Alliance at OneLayer, whose team manages joint solutioning, integration development, partner certification, and joint go-to-market planning.

Join the Program

Technology vendors interested in joining the OneLayer Technology Alliance Program can apply at https://onelayer.com/partners.

About OneLayer

OneLayer provides advanced asset management, operational intelligence, and Zero Trust security for private LTE/5G and private APN networks. Its technology empowers enterprises to manage and secure cellular-connected devices across both private and carrier environments, without the need for cellular expertise. For more information, visit www.onelayer.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2455348/OneLayer_Logo.jpg

Media Contact
Mor Ben-Horin
mor.ben.horin@onelayer.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/onelayer-launches-technology-alliance-program-to-advance-secure-private-cellular-adoption-302770591.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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