NIIT (USA), INC.: NIIT Learning Systems Limited Announces Q4 (January - March 2026) and FY'26 Results

Highlights for Q4, FY26

Revenue at Rs. 525.2 Cr, up 22% YoY

EBITDA at Rs. 100.2 Cr, Margin at 19.1%

Profit after Tax at Rs. 77.1 Cr, EPS at Rs. 5.61

Added 5 new annuity clients, Revenue Visibility at USD 459 million, up 18% YoY

Acquired San Francisco-based SweetRush, Inc.

Highlights for FY26

Revenue at Rs. 1,952 Cr, up 18% YoY

EBITDA at Rs. 395.7 Cr, Margin at 20.3%

Profit After Tax at Rs. 247.7 Cr; EPS of Rs. 18.09

Added 21 new annuity clients during the year

Recognized as Market Leader for AI in Digital Learning

ATLANTA, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NIIT Learning Systems Limited (Ticker Symbol: NIITMTS), a global leader in managed learning services announced the annual results for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2026.

During the quarter (January to March 2026), the company recorded a consolidated Revenue of Rs. 525.2 Cr., up 22% YoY with EBITDA Margin at 19.1%. EBITDA for the quarter was Rs. 100.2 Cr. with Profit after Tax at Rs. 77.1 Cr. The EPS stood at Rs. 5.61.

During the financial year, the company recorded a consolidated Revenue of Rs. 1,952 Cr., up 18% YoY. EBITDA was Rs. 395.7 Cr., while EBITDA Margin stood at 20.3%. Profit After Tax was Rs. 247.7 Cr. and the EPS stood at Rs. 18.09.

The Board recommended a final dividend of Rs. 3.25 per equity share.

The results were taken on record at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 12, 2026.

NIIT Learning Systems continues to be a market leader in AI for learning and development with tangible initiatives on AI-powered coaching and interactive simulations that are leading to transformative business outcomes across the company's client base. As a recognized market leader for AI in Digital Learning, the company is actively integrating its AI-powered services to offer an AI-enabled platform that will transform personalized individual learning into a continuous performance improvement system. With an established maturity model and four-pathways learning framework for AI, the company continues to push the boundaries of developing human capability for competitive advantage.

The company added 21 global long-term annuity clients during FY26 including 5 new clients in Q4 - a global leader in data centers and digital infrastructure, two of the world's leading financial institutions, a major EV battery manufacturer building gigafactories across North America and Europe, and a Fortune 50 global technology company, one of the world's largest PC and enterprise infrastructure providers. NIIT Learning Systems also expanded the scope of 2 existing contracts and renewed 2 contracts during Q4, retaining its industry-leading renewal rate. The company ended the year with 110 long-term annuity clients and high revenue visibility of USD 459 million.

Sapnesh Lalla, CEO and Executive Director, NIIT Learning Systems, said, "Q4 was a strong quarter for new client acquisition and market visibility. Despite a challenging macro environment, we delivered growth and profitability, consistent renewals, expanded wallet share, and continued new client wins - a testament to the trust clients place in us. This year, we extended our global footprint through the acquisitions of MST Group in Europe and SweetRush, Inc. in North America. The fundamentals of our business remain strong, and our momentum continues to build."

During the year, the company continued with regional expansion in EMEA and North America with the acquisition of the MST Group in Germany and SweetRush, Inc. in USA. The acquisition of the MST Group focused on expanding NIIT Learning System's presence in Europe's fastest-growing region and increased market penetration in the automotive and industrial market segments while strengthening its portfolio of managed learning services with the addition of QuickStart Learning Academy capabilities. The acquisition of SweetRush, Inc. brings together SweetRush's custom, AI-enabled, human-centered learning experience design with NIIT's global managed learning scale. SweetRush is recognized for award-winning strategic learning interventions and custom learning solutions, including certification-oriented content and a growing talent solutions capability.

Commenting on the results, Vijay K. Thadani, Co-founder NIIT and Vice Chairman & Managing Director, NIIT Learning Systems stated, "NIIT has built a unique position for itself by defining the future of workforce learning. Our continued investments in AI-first learning solutions coupled with live client deployments have strengthened our pole position in the learning landscape."

Confluence 2026, the 18th edition of the NIIT Learning Systems' annual customer conference, was held in Clearwater, Florida in February 2026 and hosted over 120 learning leaders from the world's leading Fortune 500 and Fortune Global 500 companies. The company also held its annual Client Advisory Board meeting with 11 leaders from market-leading companies prior to the conference.

Awards and Accreditations

NIIT Learning Systems earned 81 Brandon Hall Excellence in HCM Awards and 64 Brandon Hall Technology and Education Technology Excellence Awards in 2025.

NIIT Learning Systems featured among the Top 20 Companies by Training Industry in Learning Services, IT and Technical Training, AI Coaching & Learner Support Tools, AI Content Creation & Authoring Tools, and Experiential Learning in 2025.

NIIT Learning Systems ranked among the Top 20 Companies by Training Industry in Custom Content Development, Leadership Training, Staffing and Temporary Resources in 2026.

NIIT Learning Systems recognized as a Market Leader in Fosway AI Market Assessment 2025 for Digital Learning

NIIT Learning Systems positioned a Strategic Leader in the 2026 Fosway 9-Grid report for digital learning.

NIIT Learning Systems positioned as a Leader in NelsonHall's Learning Services 2025 and NEAT vendor evaluation within all 5 market segments.

NIIT Learning Systems earned 7 Chief Learning Officer Learning in Practice awards in 2025 for its nominees, AI innovation and technology.

NIIT Learning Systems accredited a Gold Standard learning provider by the Learning and Performance Institute for 2025 for the tenth consecutive year.

NIIT Learning Systems earned the Highly Commended in Training Initiative of the Year by British Training Awards, 2025

NIIT Learning Systems awarded Databricks APJ Training Partner of the Year, 2025 and the Visier EMEA Partner of the Year, 2026



Consolidated Financials for Q4 FY'26 Consolidated Financials for FY'26 Net Revenue/Growth 525.2 Cr 22% YoY 1,952 Cr 18% YoY EBITDA/Margin 100.2 Cr 19.1 % 395.7 Cr 20.3 % PAT/EPS 77.1 Cr Rs. 5.61 247.7 Cr Rs. 18.09

About NIIT Learning Systems Limited

NIIT Learning Systems is the trusted and award-winning L&D and talent partner for the world's leading companies in over 33 countries. Established in 1981, NIIT Learning Systems offers managed learning and strategic consulting services to solve the most complex challenges in learning, talent, skills, and workforce transformation. With a Net Promoter Score of 9.65/10 and an industry-leading renewal rate, NIIT Learning Systems helps leading companies transform and reimagine their learning ecosystems while increasing the business value and impact of learning.

For more information, visit: www.niitmts.com.

SOURCE NIIT (USA), INC.