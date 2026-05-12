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WKN: A1CYFY | ISIN: US12621E1038 | Ticker-Symbol: COS
Frankfurt
13.05.26 | 08:10
39,000 Euro
+1,04 % +0,400
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CNO FINANCIAL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNO FINANCIAL GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,20039,60010:44
39,20039,60010:41
PR Newswire
12.05.2026 22:15 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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CNO Financial Group Announces Voting Results from 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CARMEL, Ind., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) announced that at the company's annual meeting held earlier today, its shareholders:

  • Elected nine directors (Gary C. Bhojwani, Archie M. Brown, David B. Foss, Linda T. Gibson, Adrianne B. Lee, Daniel R. Maurer, Chetlur S. Ragavan, Steven E. Shebik and Jessica A. Turner) to each serve a one-year term expiring at next year's annual meeting.

  • Approved, by non-binding advisory vote, the executive compensation of the company's named executive officers as disclosed in the proxy statement for the annual meeting.

  • Ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2026.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities and financial services through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn, Optavise and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.3 million policies and $39 billion in total assets. Our 3,300 associates, 5,000 exclusive agents and more than 7,500 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

SOURCE CNO Financial Group

© 2026 PR Newswire
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