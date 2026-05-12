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WKN: 863533 | ISIN: US3647601083 | Ticker-Symbol: GAP
Tradegate
12.05.26 | 14:51
18,450 Euro
+1,10 % +0,200
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
GAP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,14018,41010:45
18,14018,41010:22
PR Newswire
12.05.2026 22:15 Uhr
34 Leser
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Gap Inc. Announces Second Quarter Dividend

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gap Inc. (NYSE: GAP) today announced that its board of directors has authorized a second quarter fiscal year 2026 dividend of $0.175 per share, payable on or after July 29, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 8, 2026.

About Gap Inc.
Gap Inc., a purpose-driven house of iconic brands, is the largest specialty apparel company in America. Its Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands offer clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products for men, women and children available worldwide through company-operated and franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. Since 1969, Gap Inc. has created products and experiences that shape culture, while doing right by employees, communities and the planet through its commitment to bridge gaps to create a better world. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Shirley Martin
[email protected]

Media Relations Contact:
 [email protected]

SOURCE Gap Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.