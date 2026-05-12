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WKN: 851745 | ISIN: US88579Y1010 | Ticker-Symbol: MMM
Tradegate
13.05.26 | 10:29
122,20 Euro
+0,16 % +0,20
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Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
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3M COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
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3M COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
122,25122,7010:46
122,25122,7010:46
PR Newswire
12.05.2026 22:46 Uhr
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3M Company: 3M Annual Meeting Results

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At today's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, 3M (NYSE:MMM) shareholders overwhelmingly supported each of the proposals recommended for approval by the company.

Preliminary Shareholder Voting Results

3M shareholders today voted on the following business items:

1) Shareholders supported 10 directors for one-year terms:

  • David P. Bozeman, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
  • Thomas "Tony" K. Brown, retired Group Vice President, Global Purchasing, Ford Motor Company
  • William M. "Bill" Brown, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, 3M Company
  • Audrey Choi, retired Chief Sustainability Officer and Management Committee Member, Morgan Stanley
  • Anne H. Chow, retired Chief Executive Officer, AT&T Business
  • James R. Fitterling, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Dow Inc.
  • Suzan Kereere, President, Global Markets, PayPal
  • Neil G. Mitchill, Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, RTX Corporation
  • Pedro J. Pizarro, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Edison International
  • Thomas W. Sweet, retired Chief Financial Officer, Dell Technologies

2) Shareholders supported the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as 3M's independent registered public accounting firm for 2026.

3) Shareholders supported, on an advisory basis, executive compensation, as described in the company's Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement.

3M will disclose the final voting results on each item of business properly presented at the Annual Meeting on Form 8-K to be filed with the SEC.

About 3M
3M (NYSE: MMM) is focused on transforming industries around the world by applying science and creating innovative, customer-focused solutions. Our multi-disciplinary team is working to solve tough customer problems by leveraging diverse technology platforms, differentiated capabilities, global footprint, and operational excellence. Discover how 3M is shaping the future at 3M.com/news.

Please note that the company announces material financial, business and operational information using the 3M investor relations website, SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The company also uses the 3M News Center and social media to communicate with our customers and the public about the company, products and services and other matters. It is possible that the information 3M posts on the News Center and social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, the company encourages investors, the media and others interested in 3M to review the information posted on 3M's News Center and the social media channels such as @3M or @3MNews.

Contacts

3M
Investor Contact:
Diane Farrow, 612-202-2449
Media Contact:
 [email protected]

SOURCE 3M Company

© 2026 PR Newswire
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