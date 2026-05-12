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WKN: 894648 | ISIN: US5398301094 | Ticker-Symbol: LOM
Tradegate
13.05.26 | 10:31
443,40 Euro
-0,14 % -0,60
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
442,40444,2010:45
442,40444,2010:45
PR Newswire
12.05.2026 22:52 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Lockheed Martin Declares Second Quarter 2026 Dividend

BETHESDA, Md., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) board of directors has authorized a second quarter 2026 dividend of $3.45 per share. The dividend is payable on June 26, 2026, to holders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2026. Consistent with our full-year guidance, Lockheed Martin is significantly increasing our investments while maintaining our historical practice of disciplined and dynamic capital allocation.

About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com.

SOURCE Lockheed Martin

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.