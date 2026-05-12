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WKN: 851745 | ISIN: US88579Y1010 | Ticker-Symbol: MMM
Tradegate
13.05.26 | 10:29
122,20 Euro
+0,16 % +0,20
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
3M COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
3M COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
122,25122,6010:47
122,25122,7010:47
PR Newswire
12.05.2026 23:01 Uhr
42 Leser
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3M Company: 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3M Company Board of Directors (NYSE:MMM) today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $0.78 per share for the second quarter of 2026. The dividend is payable June 12, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 22, 2026.

3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

About 3M
3M?(NYSE: MMM) is focused on transforming industries around the world by applying science and creating innovative, customer-focused solutions. Our multi-disciplinary team is working to solve tough customer problems by leveraging diverse technology platforms, differentiated capabilities, global footprint, and operational excellence. Discover how?3M?is shaping the future at?3M.com/news.

Investor Contact:
Diane Farrow
612-202-2449
Media Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE 3M Company

© 2026 PR Newswire
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