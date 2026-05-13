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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2026 08:30 Uhr
32 Leser
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ES Energy Save Holding AB: Publication of interim report, January 1 - March 31, 2026

ES Energy Save Holding AB (publ) ("the Company"), operating as ES Group, hereby publishes its interim report for the period January - March 2026. The interim report is available as an attached document and on the Company's website (Financial reports (https://investorrelations.energysave.se/investorrelations/financial-reports/)).

In connection with the interim report, ES Group's CEO Yibo Zhao and CFO Helena Wachtmeister will present the results at 10:00 CET. After the presentation, there will also be an opportunity to ask questions. The presentation will be held in English. Below is information about the webcast and a summary of the report.

The presentation can be followed live via the link below. It is possible to ask written questions via the webcast.
https://finwire.videosync.fi/energy-save-q1-2026

If you wish to participate via telephone conference, please register via the link below. After registration, you will receive a telephone number and a conference ID to log in to the conference. It is possible to ask oral questions via the telephone conference.
https://player.videosync.fi/finwire/energy-save-q1-2026/dial-in

Interim report Q1, January-March 2026
First quarter of 2026 in line with expectations - continued higher net revenue under the ES Energy Save Brand.

First quarter January-March 2026

  • Operating income decreased by 7 per cent to SEK 53.3 million (57.1).
  • Net revenue decreased by 8 per cent to SEK 49.4 million (53.9).
  • Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to SEK -4.2 million (-4.0).
  • Profit/loss for the quarter totalled SEK -4.5 million (-4.0).
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.7 (-0.6).
  • Operating cash flow totalled SEK 0.8 million (-23.5) during the year.
  • Yibo Zhao appointed as new CEO by the Board of Directors of ES Energy Save Holding AB.
  • ES Group delivers propane-based heat pumps for Commercial properties.
  • ES Group has delivered products to Saudi Arabia.
  • ES Group has in total sold 10,000 heat pumps using propane as a refrigerant.
  • BlueBox by Swegon offers ES Group's R290 heat pumps for the residential sector under its own brand.

Events after the end of the period

  • ES Energy Save and JS Energi enter into a spare parts partnership for the Nordic region.

Contacts
For more information, please contact:
Helena Wachtmeister, CFO, ES Group
Email: hw@esgroup.co

About Us
ES Energy Save Holding AB (publ), operating as ES Group, is a Swedish heat pump technology and platform company. ES Group enables brands to enter and scale in heat pump markets through white label and ODM partnerships built on proprietary platform architecture and in-house control technology. ES Group also distributes heat pumps under its own brand, ES Energy Save, through installer and distribution networks across European markets. The company has been active in European heat pump markets since 2009 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: ESGR B). Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

This information is information that ES Energy Save Holding is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-13 08:30 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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