First Camp Group AB: First Camp delivers its strongest Q1 ever as a result of its investments in winter tourism

First Camp Group today presents its results for the first quarter of the year. As a result of the Group's investments in winter tourism, revenue, including the effects of acquisitions, increased by SEK 222.7 million (244%). Adjusted for acquisition effects (pro forma), revenue for the quarter increased by 14% in local currency (10% including currency effects).

"Our first winter with focus on winter tourism has been very successful. Overall, we saw organic growth of 14% in local currency (10% including currency effects) during the quarter compared to 2025. The total revenue increase, including acquisition effects, is a full 244%. We are also seeing very high guest satisfaction. A big thank you to all our employees who are on their toes during the two peak seasons we now have -winter and summer," says Johan Söör, CEO of First Camp.

First quarter 2026 (same quarter last year in brackets)

Revenue of SEK 313.9 million (91.2)

Pro forma revenue increased by 10% compared with the first quarter of 2025 (14% excluding currency effects)

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK -15.6 million (-14.9)

EBIT amounted to SEK -86.0 million (-129.6)

Cash flow from operating activities of SEK -68.9 million (-18.9)

Significant events in the first quarter

In January, First Camp took over the operation of Camping de Vidy in Lausanne, Switzerland, by entering into a long-term lease agreement through a Swiss subsidiary.

Following discussions with the landowners of the Löttorp and Ekudden destinations, First Camp has decided to terminate the leases for these two destinations. The leases are expected to end in 2026. The combined EBITDA contribution from these destinations has amounted to SEK 2-3 million per year in recent years.

Significant events after the reporting period

To streamline operations within Leksand Resort, the subsidiary Fastighetsförvaltning Moskogen AB was divested in April. The transaction has no material effect on the Group's earnings or financial position.

This information is information that First Camp Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on May 13, 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Göran Meijer

CFO

goran.meijer@firstcamp.se

+46 (0)707 18 05 75

Johan Söör

CEO

johan.soor@firstcamp.se