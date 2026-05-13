Cinclus Pharma Holding AB: Interim report January-March 2026 - Phase III study approaching full enrollment

"Patient enrollment in our first Phase III study has continued to progress well and we have good visibility on the timeline with expected topline results in the fourth quarter of this year. The strengthened financial position provides increased flexibility and enables an efficient start to the HEEALING 2 study, the final part of the Phase III program for erosive GERD. During the quarter, Cinclus Pharma also made further regulatory progress toward a future marketing authorization for linaprazan glurate, a drug with the potential to improve quality of life for patients suffering from severe acid related diseases who are not helped by existing treatment options", said Christer Ahlberg, CEO of Cinclus Pharma.

Financial summary, January - March 2026

» Net sales amounted to TSEK 10,036 (0).

» Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to TSEK -90,854 (-47,519).

» The result for the period was TSEK -88,768 (-33,672) and earnings (loss) per share before and after dilution were SEK -1.91 (-0.72) SEK.

» Total cash flow for the period amounted to TSEK -12,712 (-42,133).

» Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to TSEK 475,849 (523,899)



Significant events during the period January - March 2026

» At an Extraordinary General Meeting on January 19, Kjell Andersson was elected as a new board member after Peter Unge had announced his wish to step down from his position on the company's board.



» In February, Cinclus Pharma announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had issued a positive opinion following completed scientific advice regarding CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls) for linaprazan glurate.



» In February, the FDA issued a positive assessment of the company's preclinical development plan for linaprazan glurate following completed scientific advice.



» In February, Cinclus Pharma announced that the FDA had determined that a single pivotal study will become the new standard for market approval of drugs in the US.



» In March, Cinclus Pharma announced that a financing agreement of EUR 28 million had been entered into with Claret Capital Partners, enabling an earlier start of the final stage of the Phase III program. The financing is structured as a secured loan facility with warrants and convertible instruments.



Significant events after the end of the period

» On April 16, Cinclus Pharma's annual report for 2025 was published, along with the notice convening the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 21, 2026.



Presentation of the interim report

A webcast will be held on May 13, 2026, at 10:00 CET via Inderes. If you wish to participate via webcast please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions.

https://cinclus-pharma.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2026



If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://events.inderes.com/cinclus-pharma/q1-report-2026/dial-in

About Cinclus Pharma

Cinclus Pharma Holding AB (publ) is a late-stage clinical pharmaceutical company developing drugs for the treatment of acid-related diseases and disorders of the upper gastrointestinal tract. The company's leading drug candidate is linaprazan glurate, a prodrug of P-CAB linaprazan, which was originally developed by AstraZeneca. Linaprazan glurate has the potential to heal erosions in the esophageal mucosa and relieve symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) more effectively than current treatments like proton pump inhibitors (PPI). The safety and efficacy of linaprazan and linaprazan glurate have been documented in over 30 phase I and two phase II studies involving more than 3,000 participants. The first Phase III study commenced in 2025. GERD affects approximately 133 million adults in the US and EU, and there is a significant need for new drugs to treat the most severe cases: around 10 million patients. Linaprazan glurate is developed to meet these needs. For more information, visit www.cincluspharma.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Christer Ahlberg, CEO

Phone: +46 70 675 33 30

e-mail: christer.ahlberg@cincluspharma.com

Henrik Vikström, IR

Phone: +46 70 952 80 06

e-mail: henrik.vikström@cincluspharma.com