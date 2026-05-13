Morrow Bank AB: Morrow Bank AB - Q1 2026: Announced largest acquisition to date - accelerating profitability

Morrow Bank, a leading Nordic digital niche bank, grew its loan book to SEK 18.1 billion and delivered profit before tax of SEK 87 million in Q1 (SEK 100 million excluding one-offs).

"In the first quarter of 2026, we successfully completed the redomiciliation to Sweden and transferred our listing to Nasdaq Stockholm, reducing capital requirements and increasing available capital. This capital is now being deployed in line with our strategy to drive earnings growth and long-term value, as demonstrated by the announced acquisition of MedMera Bank - our fourth M&A transaction in less than two years and the largest to date," said CEO Øyvind Oanes.



"The underlying business delivered strong loan growth during the quarter, supported by healthy credit demand across our Nordic markets. Our diversified funding base, solid capital structure and highly scalable platform position us to continue generating strong earnings growth and attractive returns for our shareholders," added Oanes.



Highlights of the quarter

Strong loan book growth

Gross loans at SEK 18 billion, up SEK 1.2 billion during the quarter

Total income of SEK 370 million

Cost/income ratio at 24.8% excl. one-off redomiciliation and MedMera Bank acquisition costs

Loan loss ratio at 4.1%

Profit before tax of SEK 87 million in the quarter

Return on equity (ROE) at 10.7% and return on target equity (ROTE) at 13.9%

Earnings per share (EPS) of SEK 0.26

Successful Swedish redomiciliation and Stockholm listing

Redomiciled to Sweden, reducing capital requirements and contributing to increasing excess capital

Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, strengthening access to Nordic's largest capital market and consumer banking hub

Excess capital deployed with MedMera Bank acquisition

Announced acquisition of MedMera Bank, increasing loan book by ~65%, for a total consideration of SEK ~2 billion, financed through excess capital, new shares and bonds

Accretive acquisition at an attractive valuation, with strong strategic fit and significant synergies

Improved outlook

Maintain organic growth momentum

Ambition to more than double earnings per share by 2028 vs. 2025, driven by scale, credit quality and cost efficiencies

Continued focus on accretive M&A to utilise our scalable platform and further accelerate growth and returns

The Q1 2026 report and presentation are attached and available at ir.morrowbank.com.

CEO Øyvind Oanes and CFO Eirik Holtedahl will present the Bank's results at 10:00 CEST today, 13 May.



To participate via webcast, please click the link below:

https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/morrow-bank/q1-2026/



To participate via conference call:

Dial-in number: +46 850500829, then enter the meeting ID: 879 5103 4389 followed by #. To ask a question, press *9 to raise your hand, then *6 to unmute.

Contact

Eirik Holtedahl, CFO

Tel: +47 96 91 22 91

Email: ir@morrowbank.com

About Morrow Bank

Morrow Bank is a Nordic consumer finance bank offering digital and flexible financing solutions to creditworthy individuals in Norway, Sweden and Finland. The bank offers consumer loans, credit cards and high-yield deposit accounts, supported by a modern and scalable banking platform.

This information is information that Morrow Bank is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-13 07:00 CEST.