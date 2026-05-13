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WKN: A41Y3K | ISIN: SE0026852725 | Ticker-Symbol: KBN0
Frankfurt
13.05.26 | 08:04
1,110 Euro
-0,36 % -0,004
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MORROW BANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MORROW BANK AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2026 07:00 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Morrow Bank AB: Morrow Bank AB - Q1 2026: Announced largest acquisition to date - accelerating profitability

Morrow Bank, a leading Nordic digital niche bank, grew its loan book to SEK 18.1 billion and delivered profit before tax of SEK 87 million in Q1 (SEK 100 million excluding one-offs).

"In the first quarter of 2026, we successfully completed the redomiciliation to Sweden and transferred our listing to Nasdaq Stockholm, reducing capital requirements and increasing available capital. This capital is now being deployed in line with our strategy to drive earnings growth and long-term value, as demonstrated by the announced acquisition of MedMera Bank - our fourth M&A transaction in less than two years and the largest to date," said CEO Øyvind Oanes.

"The underlying business delivered strong loan growth during the quarter, supported by healthy credit demand across our Nordic markets. Our diversified funding base, solid capital structure and highly scalable platform position us to continue generating strong earnings growth and attractive returns for our shareholders," added Oanes.

Highlights of the quarter

Strong loan book growth

  • Gross loans at SEK 18 billion, up SEK 1.2 billion during the quarter
  • Total income of SEK 370 million
  • Cost/income ratio at 24.8% excl. one-off redomiciliation and MedMera Bank acquisition costs
  • Loan loss ratio at 4.1%
  • Profit before tax of SEK 87 million in the quarter
  • Return on equity (ROE) at 10.7% and return on target equity (ROTE) at 13.9%
  • Earnings per share (EPS) of SEK 0.26

Successful Swedish redomiciliation and Stockholm listing

  • Redomiciled to Sweden, reducing capital requirements and contributing to increasing excess capital
  • Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, strengthening access to Nordic's largest capital market and consumer banking hub

Excess capital deployed with MedMera Bank acquisition

  • Announced acquisition of MedMera Bank, increasing loan book by ~65%, for a total consideration of SEK ~2 billion, financed through excess capital, new shares and bonds
  • Accretive acquisition at an attractive valuation, with strong strategic fit and significant synergies

Improved outlook

  • Maintain organic growth momentum
  • Ambition to more than double earnings per share by 2028 vs. 2025, driven by scale, credit quality and cost efficiencies
  • Continued focus on accretive M&A to utilise our scalable platform and further accelerate growth and returns

The Q1 2026 report and presentation are attached and available at ir.morrowbank.com.

CEO Øyvind Oanes and CFO Eirik Holtedahl will present the Bank's results at 10:00 CEST today, 13 May.

To participate via webcast, please click the link below:
https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/morrow-bank/q1-2026/

To participate via conference call:
Dial-in number: +46 850500829, then enter the meeting ID: 879 5103 4389 followed by #. To ask a question, press *9 to raise your hand, then *6 to unmute.

Contact
Eirik Holtedahl, CFO
Tel: +47 96 91 22 91
Email: ir@morrowbank.com

About Morrow Bank
Morrow Bank is a Nordic consumer finance bank offering digital and flexible financing solutions to creditworthy individuals in Norway, Sweden and Finland. The bank offers consumer loans, credit cards and high-yield deposit accounts, supported by a modern and scalable banking platform.

This information is information that Morrow Bank is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-13 07:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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