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Dow Jones News
13.05.2026 09:33 Uhr
159 Leser
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Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
13-May-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

13/05/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Security Description                                 Listing Category ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: FAB Sukuk Company Limited 
 
Trust Certificates due 13/05/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of  
USD200,000 each and integral multiples of                       Debt and 
                                           debt-like     XS3329267721   --  
                                         securities 
 
USD1,000 in excess thereof) 

Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. 
 
Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg   Securitised 
S.C.A. CGMFL158009 due 05/05/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of    derivatives    XS3159700247   --  
GBP1.00 each) 

Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 
 
5.44% Green Callable Notes due 13/05/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations  Debt and 
of AUD200,000 each)                                  debt-like     XS3375289884   --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 
 
Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3456 due 13/05/ Securitised    XS3287269719   --  
2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each)            derivatives 
 
 
Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3457 due 13/05/ Securitised    XS3287269800   --  
2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each)            derivatives 
 
 
Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3459 due 13/05/ Securitised    XS3287269479   --  
2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each)            derivatives 
 
 
Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3458 due 13/05/ Securitised    XS3287300225   --  
2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each)            derivatives 

Issuer Name: COVENTRY BUILDING SOCIETY 
 
Floating Rate Covered Bonds due 13/05/2030; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to   Debt and 
bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to debt-like     XS3367802330   --  
and including GBP199,000)                               securities 

Issuer Name: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited 
 
5.00% Callable Notes due 12/05/2036; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of  Debt and 
USD1,000,000 each)                                  debt-like     XS3372844004   --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 
 
Floating Rate Senior Notes due 13/05/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to    Debt and 
bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to debt-like     XS3373518086   --  
and including EUR199,000)                               securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 427192 
EQS News ID:  2326414 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2326414&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 13, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.