Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 13-May-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 13/05/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: FAB Sukuk Company Limited Trust Certificates due 13/05/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of Debt and debt-like XS3329267721 -- securities USD1,000 in excess thereof) Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg Securitised S.C.A. CGMFL158009 due 05/05/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of derivatives XS3159700247 -- GBP1.00 each) Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 5.44% Green Callable Notes due 13/05/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and of AUD200,000 each) debt-like XS3375289884 -- securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3456 due 13/05/ Securitised XS3287269719 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3457 due 13/05/ Securitised XS3287269800 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3459 due 13/05/ Securitised XS3287269479 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3458 due 13/05/ Securitised XS3287300225 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Issuer Name: COVENTRY BUILDING SOCIETY Floating Rate Covered Bonds due 13/05/2030; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to Debt and bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to debt-like XS3367802330 -- and including GBP199,000) securities Issuer Name: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited 5.00% Callable Notes due 12/05/2036; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and USD1,000,000 each) debt-like XS3372844004 -- securities Issuer Name: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Floating Rate Senior Notes due 13/05/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to debt-like XS3373518086 -- and including EUR199,000) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 427192 EQS News ID: 2326414 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 13, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)