- Eliminates Plating, Lowers Costs, and Resists Corrosion even in high-temperature, high-humidity environments -

NIPPON KINZOKU CO., LTD. (TOKYO: 5491) (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo) is proud to announce the strengthened promotion of "L-Core," a functional stainless steel that utilizes proprietary surface modification technology to achieve extremely low contact resistance while maintaining the inherent corrosion resistance of stainless steel. We have repositioned L-Core as a strategic "Eco-Product" to support sustainable manufacturing.

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While conventional stainless steel excels in corrosion resistance due to its "passive film," this same film typically acts as an electrical insulator. Consequently, components requiring conductivity have traditionally relied on high-cost nickel (Ni) plating or conductive tapes. L-Core solves this challenge by making the passive film itself conductive. This breakthrough ensures high conductivity in the material alone, streamlining the manufacturing process and achieving significant cost reductions alongside a lower environmental footprint.

By integrating high-performance characteristics directly into the base material, we enable customers to skip redundant processing steps and improve material yields. This approach not only streamlines manufacturing but also reduces the environmental footprint across the entire supply chain, driving progress toward a carbon-neutral society.

1. Technical Features: Formation of "Carrier Doping" (Conductive Pathways)

Using proprietary surface treatment technology, we form "carrier-doped" regions within the passive film that function as pathways for electricity.

Balancing Conductivity and Corrosion Resistance: The film is modified without being destroyed, preserving the excellent corrosion resistance inherent to stainless steel.

The film is modified without being destroyed, preserving the excellent corrosion resistance inherent to stainless steel. Eliminating Post-Processing: Since the material itself offers low resistance, it can be used for conductive components without additional steps like plating.

2. Performance Data: Superior Contact Resistance and Long-term Stability

L-Core demonstrates low contact resistance comparable to semi-bright Ni plating and maintains this performance even under harsh conditions.

Low Contact Resistance: Delivers significantly lower resistance compared to conventional stainless steel (SUS304 BA).

Delivers significantly lower resistance compared to conventional stainless steel (SUS304 BA). High Reliability: Almost no performance degradation was observed even after 2,700 hours in a high-temperature, high-humidity environment (60°C, 95% RH).

3. Key Benefits for Customers: Cost Reduction and Quality Improvement

It offers advantages in both cost and quality compared to nickel-plated stainless steel.

https://www.nipponkinzoku.co.jp/assets/images/2026/05/Characteristic-comparison-with-Ni-plating.png

4. Product Specifications Production Capabilities

Applicable Steel Grades: All austenitic series (e.g., SUS301, SUS304, etc.)

All austenitic series (e.g., SUS301, SUS304, etc.) Thickness: 0.05 mm 0.30 mm

0.05 mm 0.30 mm Width: Up to 200 mm

Up to 200 mm Finishes: Compatible with all finishes except for TA (Tension Annealing)

5. Application Examples

Smartphone chassis

Flexible Printed Circuits (FPC)

Display bezels (LCD, etc.)

Electrical connectors

Click here for more details.

https://www.nipponkinzoku.co.jp/assets/images/2026/05/20260513-En-Press-Release.pdf

About NIPPON KINZOKU Group

Our products have been used in a range of areas from the precision field to the construction industry. https://www.nipponkinzoku.co.jp/en/

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Contacts:

NIPPON KINZOKU CO., LTD.

Production Process Support Department

https://www.nipponkinzoku.co.jp/en/inquiry