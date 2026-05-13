Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK: 'A Nuclear Option for Peace': Global Muslim Leader Calls for Justice as the Pathway to Peace

With wars intensifying from the Middle East to other flashpoints, faith leaders warn that ignoring justice and international law risks a devastating global war

London, UK, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILFORD, UK- At a time of escalating global conflict and rising geopolitical tension, the Head of the worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Community will deliver a keynote address at the National Peace Symposium 2026, that the world stands at a critical juncture where peace can only be secured through absolute justice, not political self-interest.

The symposium, to be held on 16 May in Surrey, will bring together over 600 international guests and focus on the theme "Absolute Global Justice - The Foundation for True Peace". Guests will include parliamentarians, diplomats, faith and civic leaders as well as representatives from numerous charities and NGOs.

Recent events continue to highlight the perilous state of the world. Nationalism, self-interest and injustice are fuelling wars, poverty, inequality and are creating humanitarian crises across the globe. The threat of another full blown world war looms large. It is the need of the hour to unite for the cause of peace and strive together for the betterment of our current and future generations.



As conflicts continue in regions such as the Middle East, including Palestine and Iran, alongside instability in other parts of the world, concerns are growing that international law is being increasingly sidelined in favour of power-based decision making.



His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, Worldwide Head and Caliph of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, has repeatedly warned that a "might is right" approach is undermining global stability and placing the world at risk of further escalation.



He has stated:

"The Holy Qur'an has instructed that every possible opportunity to achieve peace must be pursued no matter how remote the chances of success are."



He further emphasised:

"The objective of the intervening parties must remain at all times to establish peace… Their underlying intention must never be to exploit the conflict to advance vested interests. Rather they should focus on saving the world from destruction for the sake of current and future generations."



Rafiq Hayat, National President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK, said:

"We must pursue peace, and this symposium serves as a timely reminder to come together in the face of rising regional conflicts and to acknowledge those who work towards advancing the cause of peace."



The event will also see the presentation of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Prize for the Advancement of Peace to Grégoire Ahongbonon, recognised for his humanitarian work in West Africa.

Gregoire is a humanitarian who has revolutionised care for people with mental illness in West Africa. He founded the St. Camille Association to rescue and treat mentally ill individuals who were often abandoned, chained up, or abused due to stigma. His grassroots network has established 11 psychiatric hospitals, 63 clinics, and 21 rehabilitation centers across Benin, Côte-d-Ivoire, Togo and Burkina Faso. Every month, more than 20,000 patients receive free medication and care.

NOTES TO EDITORS

The National Peace Symposium 2026 will take place on Saturday 16 May 2026 at the Mubarak Mosque, Tilford, Surrey.

The event marks the 19th National Peace Symposium hosted by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK.

This year's theme is: "Absolute Global Justice - The Foundation for True Peace."

The keynote address will be delivered by His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, Head of the worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Community.

His Holiness frequently meets with faith leaders and heads of state and has delivered keynote addresses at the United States Congress, the European Parliament, the UK Parliament, the Dutch Parliament and the Conference of World Religions in London.

More than 600 guests, including parliamentarians, diplomats, faith leaders and civic representatives, are expected to attend.

Confirmed guests include Seema Malhotra MP (FCDO Minister for the Indo-Pacific), Sir Ed Davey MP (Leader of the Liberal Democrats), Lord Tariq Ahmad, Lord Rami Ranger, Dame Siobhain McDonagh MP, Fleur Anderson MP, Greg Stafford MP, Luke Taylor MP, Will Forster MP, Zoe Franklin MP, HE Dr Fatou Bensouda (High Commissioner of The Gambia), HE Mr Mbelwa Kairuki (High Commissioner of Tanzania), Monsignor Ante Vidovic (Deputy Head of Mission, Vatican Embassy), and The Venerable Jonathan Sedgwick (Archdeacon of Southwark).

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community was founded in 1889 and is established in over 213 countries and territories worldwide.

The event includes the presentation of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Prize for the Advancement of Peace. The 2025 recipient is Grégoire Ahongbonon.

Proceedings will be broadcast live worldwide via MTA International (free-to-air satellite and online), the community's official TV channel.

The event is invite-only.

For interviews or further information, please contact:

Mahmood Rafiq

Head of External Relations

Department of External Affairs

Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK

Mahmood.Rafiq@ahmadiyyauk.org

Mahmoodrafiq2@gmail.com (personal)

Mobile: +44 (0) 7971060962

Attachment

National Peace Symposium 2024

Mahmood Rafiq Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK 07971060962 mahmood.rafiq@ahmadiyyauk.org