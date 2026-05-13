Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Industrial Fasteners Market: USD 113.33 Billion by 2031 with Metal Fasteners Segment Capturing 49.23% Share in 2025, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial fasteners market is witnessing steady expansion driven by rising demand from automotive, aerospace, construction, and heavy machinery sectors, along with growing industrial automation and global infrastructure development. According to a published report by Mordor Intelligence, the industrial fasteners market size is projected to grow from USD 92.13 billion in 2026 to USD 113.33 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.23% during the forecast period (2026-2031). Key industrial fasteners market trends include increasing adoption of lightweight materials, corrosion-resistant coatings, and precision-engineered fastening solutions, all of which are reshaping modern manufacturing requirements. These developments are significantly driving industrial fasteners market growth and supporting ongoing supply chain modernization across industries.

The outlook highlights stable demand across OEM and aftermarket channels, strengthening the long-term industrial fasteners industry trajectory. According to Mordor Intelligence's industry analysis report, the increasing adoption of automation and EV manufacturing is further influencing the industrial fasteners market forecast, supporting consistent expansion in both developed and emerging economies.

Industrial Fasteners Market Adoption Trends & Technological Developments

Offshore Wind Expansion Driving Demand for Corrosion-Resistant Fasteners

The expansion of offshore wind projects is increasing the need for large, corrosion-resistant bolts used in turbine foundations and marine structures. These components must withstand harsh environmental conditions, leading to higher demand for advanced materials and stringent quality inspection standards. As a result, manufacturers are investing in improved testing technologies and specialized alloy production. This shift is also encouraging localized manufacturing near key offshore project hubs to reduce supply delays and improve delivery efficiency.

"The industrial fasteners market continues to reflect steady demand across manufacturing, construction, and transportation sectors, with procurement decisions increasingly shaped by supply chain resilience and material cost considerations. Mordor Intelligence combines structured primary research, consistent market tracking, and cross-sector validation to deliver commercially grounded insights executives can assess with confidence" says Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Stricter Seismic Safety Codes Boost Demand for High-Strength Bolts

Stricter seismic safety regulations across regions such as North America and Japan are increasing the need for high-strength structural bolts in critical construction projects. Updated building codes are encouraging the use of pretensioned, high-performance fastening systems designed for improved load resistance and structural stability in seismic zones. This shift is also pushing contractors to adopt better traceability practices and more advanced quality verification methods. As a result, manufacturers with strong metallurgical capabilities and in-house testing facilities are gaining a competitive advantage in this evolving regulatory environment.

Explore the latest trends and analysis in the industrial maintenance sector:

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/market-analysis/industrial-maintenance?utm_source=prnewswire

Industrial Fasteners Market Segmentation Analysis

By Raw Material

Metal Carbon Steel Alloy Steel Stainless Steel Non-Ferrous



Plastic Nylon Polycarbonate PVC and Other Plastics



By Product

Externally Threaded Fasteners Bolts Screws Studs

Internally Threaded Fasteners Nuts Inserts

Non-Threaded Fasteners Rivets Washers Pins and Clips

Aerospace-Grade Fasteners Titanium Fasteners Super-Alloy Fasteners



By Application

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Building and Construction

Industrial Machinery and Robotics

Home Appliances and Electronics

Plumbing and HVAC Products

Other Applications

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket / MRO

By Geography

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa Middle East United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia Turkey Rest of Middle East Africa South Africa Egypt Rest of Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Competitive Landscape in Industrial Fasteners Market

The industrial fasteners industry is highly fragmented, with strong participation from global and regional manufacturers focusing on product innovation, mergers, and supply chain optimization. According to industry analysis, competition is intensifying as companies invest in advanced manufacturing technologies and high-performance fastening solutions.

Key players include:

Acument Global Technologies

Arconic Corporation

LISI Group

Nifco Inc.

Hilti Corporation

Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

MacLean-Fogg Company

MISUMI Group Inc.

Precision Castparts Corp.

SFS Group

These companies are strengthening their industrial fasteners market forecast position through innovation, strategic partnerships, and expansion into emerging markets.

Explore more insights on industrial fasteners competitive landscape: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-industrial-fasteners-market/companies?utm_source=prnewswire

Industrial Fasteners Market Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific continues to dominate the global demand for industrial fasteners, supported by strong manufacturing activity in sectors such as electric vehicles, electronics, and large-scale infrastructure development. Rapid industrial expansion in countries like China and India is driving significant consumption of high-strength fastening solutions, particularly in transportation and construction projects. At the same time, stricter engineering standards in markets such as Japan and South Korea are further encouraging the use of advanced, high-performance fasteners across critical applications.

In North America and Europe, demand is being sustained by ongoing investments in renewable energy, aerospace, and infrastructure modernization. Offshore wind projects and seismic retrofitting activities are increasing the need for specialized, high-durability fastening systems. Meanwhile, the Middle East, Africa, and South America are gradually emerging as growth regions, driven by large-scale construction initiatives and energy-sector investments, although market conditions remain influenced by economic and policy-related fluctuations.

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Industrial Robotics Market Size

The industrial robotics market size stands at USD 54.28 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 94.38 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by increasing adoption of automation across automotive, electronics, and logistics industries, along with rising demand for precision manufacturing, labor optimization, and smart factory deployment worldwide.

ABB Ltd., FANUC Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corp., KUKA AG, and Mitsubishi Electric Corp. are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in industrial robotics market:

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/industrial-robotics-market/companies?utm_source=prnewswire

Factory Automation And Industrial Controls Market Growth

The factory automation and industrial controls market is expected to grow from USD 338.46 billion in 2026 to USD 505.88 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 8.37%. Growth is fueled by rapid industrial digitalization, increasing investments in Industry 4.0 technologies, rising deployment of PLCs and industrial control systems, and growing emphasis on operational efficiency and predictive maintenance.

ABB Limited, Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Mitsubishi Electric Corp. are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in factory automation and industrial controls market:

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-factory-automation-and-industrial-controls-market-industry/companies?utm_source=prnewswire

Assembly Fastening Tool Market Outlook

The assembly fastening tool market size reached USD 6.59 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to grow to USD 8.90 billion by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 4.18%. The market is supported by expanding manufacturing activities, rising automation in assembly operations, and increasing demand for precision fastening solutions across automotive, aerospace, electronics, and industrial machinery sectors.

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