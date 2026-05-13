Li-FT Power Ltd.: LIFT Intersects 26 m at 1.29% Li2O at its BIG East pegmatite, Yellowknife Lithium Project, NWT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li-FT Power Ltd. ("LIFT" or the "Company") (TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQX: LIFFF) (Frankfurt: WS0) is pleased to report results from the 2026 winter program completed at the Yellowknife Lithium Project ("YLP"), located outside the city of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories (Figure 1). This program comprised a total of 17 drill holes for 4,778 m, with results for eight holes (2,110 m) summarized in this news release and including the following highlights:

YLP-0312: 26 m at 1.29% Li 2 O (BIG East)

Including 17 m at 1.65% Li 2 O

Including 17 m at 1.65% Li O YLP-0313: 10 m at 1.12% Li 2 O (BIG East

and: 10 m at 0.68% Li 2 O

including: 6 m at 1.03% Li 2 O

and: 10 m at 0.68% Li O including: 6 m at 1.03% Li O YLP-0324: 11 m at 1.04% Li 2 O (BIG East)



All 17 holes were drilled in the BIG area of the YLP (Figure 2), with 16 drilled on the BIG East pegmatite complex and one hole drilled on its fault offset northern extension, referred to as BIG North (Figure 3). This program marks the first drill campaign in BIG area since publication of the mineral resource in October 2024.





Figure 1 - Location of LIFT's Yellowknife Lithium Project (YLP) in the NWT.





Figure 2 - Location of LIFT's BIG pegmatites within the YLP.

Discussion of Results

The BIG East pegmatite complex comprises a north-northeast trending corridor of parallel-trending dykes that is exposed for at least 1.8 km of strike length, ranges from 10-100 m wide, and dips approximately 55°-75° degrees to the west. Spodumene-bearing pegmatite occurs as either a single dyke 20-35 m wide, or as two to four dykes of similar cumulative thickness within corridors up to 65 m wide.

The 2026 winter program extended along 1,000 m of strike length of the BIG East complex and reached depths of 50 to 300 m vertically below surface. A table of composite calculations, general comments related to this discussion, and a table of collar headers are provided towards the end of this section whereas hole-by-hole descriptions are provided below.

YLP-0312 was drilled to test the northern part of the BIG East pegmatite approximately 150 m below surface and 100 m down-dip of previously released YLP-0058 (1.10% Li 2 O over 28 m in three dykes over 68 m). New drilling intersected a 26-m-wide pegmatite dyke that returned a wall-to-wall composite of 1.29% Li 2 O over 26 m, including 17 m averaging 1.65% Li 2 O (Table 1, Figure 4).





Figure 3 - Plan map showing BIG tenure boundary, pegmatite dykes, 2023-2024 drill traces, and the 2026 resource delineation holes.

YLP-0308 was drilled an additional 100 m downdip of YLP-0312 to test mineralization at 250 m below surface, intersecting four pegmatite dykes totalling 45 m within a drilled width of 57 m, with negligible spodumene.

YLP-0313 was collared 100 m north of YLP-0312, to test the BIG East complex at 150-200 m below surface and 100 m downdip of YLP-0251 (1.06% Li 2 O over 28 m). New drilling intersected 12-, and 10-m-wide dykes spaced 22 m apart, with the upper one returning 1.12% Li 2 O over 10 m and the lower one 0.68% Li 2 O over 10 m, including 6 m of 1.03% Li 2 O (Figure 5, Table 1). Mineralization on this section remains open at depth.

YLP-0322 was collared 50 m south of YLP-0063, previously the most southerly hole drilled on BIG East. New drilling aimed to test pegmatite at 100 m below surface and intersected seven dykes, between 1 and 11 m wide, that sum to 33 m of pegmatite in a drilled with of 75 m. Four of these dykes are spodumene-bearing, returning intersections of 1.15% Li 2 O over 9 m, 0.97% Li 2 O over 10 m, 0.57% Li 2 O over 5 m, and 0.53% Li 2 O over 2 m (Table 1). Mineralization in this section is open along strike to the south and at depth.





Figure 4 - Section A-A' looking northeast and showing the BIG East pegmatite as well as results from 2023-2024 and 2026 drilling.





Figure 5 - Section B-B' looking northeast and showing the BIG East pegmatite as well as results from 2023-2024 and 2026 drilling.

YLP-0324 was also drilled near the southern end of the BIG East complex, collared approximately 100 m northeast of YLP-0322 to test the corridor at 50 m below surface and 50 m up-dip of YLP-0068 (1.02% Li 2 O over 26 m). Drilling intersected 16 m of pegmatite in three dykes over 49 m of drill core, with the widest dyke returning 1.04% Li 2 O over 11 m.

YLP-0310 and 0311 were drilled at the north end of the BIG East pegmatite to, respectively, test 100 m downdip of previously drilled holes YLP-0271 (1.34% Li 2 O over 35 m) and YLP-0267 (0.47% Li 2 O over 12 m in three dykes over 44 m). Both new drill holes intersected 20- to 30-m-wide pegmatite at their expected depths, with negligible spodumene.

YLP-0316 was drilled to test the central part of the BIG East complex at approximately 250 m below surface and 100 m downdip of YLP-0117 (1.56% Li 2 O over 26 m). Drilling intersected a 22-m-wide pegmatite dyke at the expected depth, with negligible spodumene.

Table 1 - Notable results from the 2026 YLP winter drilling program.

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Li2O% Dyke YLP0312 170 196 26 1.29 BIG East



inc 177 194 17 1.65 YLP0313 198 208 10 1.12 BIG East



and 230 240 10 0.68 inc 233 239 6 1.03 YLP0322 70 80 10 0.97 BIG East



and 93 98 5 0.57 and 101 110 9 1.15 and 127 129 2 0.53 YLP0324 54 65 11 1.04 BIG East YLP0308 No significant results BIG East YLP0310 No significant results BIG East YLP0311 No significant results BIG East YLP0316 No significant results BIG East

Current Mineral Resource Estimate

The consolidated mineral resource estimate (MRE) for LIFT's Yellowknife Lithium Project covers 8 of 13 spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes (Figures 1, 2) and totals 50.4 million tonnes (Mt) at 1.00% Li 2 O for 506,000 tonnes of Li 2 O (1.25 million tonnes of LCE) in the inferred category, positioning the project as one of the largest spodumene projects in North America.

BIG East is the largest of the eight deposits included in the consolidated MRE, containing 16.5 Mt grading 1.06% Li 2 O using a cutoff grade of 0.4% Li 2 O. The 2026 results improve geological understanding of the deposit and supports localized expansion of the current MRE, including its southern extent where it remains open at depth and along strike.

Francis MacDonald, President & CEO of LIFT comments, "We're pleased with the results from this winter's drill program at BIG East. The intercepts confirm the continuity of mineralization at depth and provide a strong basis for our ongoing work in the area, including adding to the resource base at BIG East."

General Statements

All holes described in this news release were drilled broadly perpendicular to the dyke orientation so that the true thickness of reported intercepts will range somewhere between 65-100% of the drilled widths. A collar header table for all 2025 drill holes is provided below.

Visual core logging, mineralogical studies, and metallurgical work confirm that the predominant host mineral for lithium is spodumene.

Table 2 - Drill collar header data for the 2026 YLP winter drilling program.

Drill Hole NAD83 Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Depth (m) Dyke YLP0308 Zone 12N 345,908 6,933,357 197 121 50 383 BIG East YLP0310 Zone 12N 346,107 6,933,472 197 121 50 285 BIG East YLP0311 Zone 12N 346,150 6,933,563 198 121 52 340 BIG East YLP0312 Zone 12N 346,052 6,933,275 201 121 62 222 BIG East YLP0313 Zone 12N 346,067 6,933,380 197 121 51 254 BIG East YLP0316 Zone 12N 345,788 6,933,080 198 120 55 338 BIG East YLP0322 Zone 12N 345,815 6,932,715 197 121 53 159 BIG East YLP0324 Zone 12N 345,901 6,932,781 195 121 45 129 BIG East

QAQC

All drill core samples were collected under the supervision of LIFT employees and contractors. Drill core was transported from the drill platform to the core processing facility where it was logged, photographed, and split by diamond saw prior to being sampled. Samples were then bagged, and blanks and certified reference materials were inserted at regular intervals. Field duplicates consisting of quarter-cut core samples were also included in the sample runs. Groups of samples were placed in large bags, sealed with numbered tags in order to maintain a chain-of-custody, and transported from LIFT's core logging facility to ALS Labs ("ALS") laboratory in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories.

Sample preparation and analytical work for this drill program were carried out by ALS. Samples were prepared for analysis according to ALS method CRU31: individual samples were crushed to 70% passing through 2 mm (10 mesh) screen; a 1,000-gram sub-sample was riffle split (SPL-21) and then pulverized (PUL-32) such that 85% passed through 75-micron (200 mesh) screen. A 0.2-gram sub-sample of the pulverized material was then dissolved in a sodium peroxide solution and analysed for lithium according to ALS method ME-ICP82b. Another 0.2-gram sub-sample of the pulverized material was analysed for 53 elements according to ALS method ME-MS89L. All results passed the QA/QC screening at the lab, all inserted standards and blanks returned results that were within acceptable limits.

Qualified Person

The disclosure in this news release of scientific and technical information regarding LIFT's mineral properties has been reviewed and approved by Ron Voordouw, Ph.D., P.Geo., Partner, Director Geoscience, Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd., and consultant to Li-FT Power Ltd. A Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101) as well as a member in good standing with the Northwest Territories and Nunavut Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists (NAPEG) (Geologist Registration number: L5245).

About LIFT

LIFT is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium pegmatite projects located in Canada. The Company's flagship project is the Yellowknife Lithium Project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. LIFT also holds three early-stage exploration properties in Quebec, Canada with excellent potential for the discovery of buried lithium pegmatites, as well as the Cali Project in Northwest Territories within the Little Nahanni Pegmatite Group.

For further information, please contact:

Francis MacDonald

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: + 1.604.609.6185

Email: investors@li-ft.com

Website: www.li-ft.com Daniel Gordon

Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +1.604.609.6185

Email: investors@li-ft.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors" in the Company's latest annual information form filed on April 27, 2025, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7dbf193c-08aa-4c21-a0b1-83574bc48347

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/982a964b-3889-4f96-a0bf-dbe5545efd28

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14297836-9352-4770-88ed-0fd96f927470

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf0e6202-384d-432e-9ebe-80edd3a6d522

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/857ffb72-819f-45bd-b3a2-9cafc2f66b02