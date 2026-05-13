CREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA: Fitch Ratings Upgrades Crédit Mutuel Arkéa's Issuer Ratings Following Criteria Update

Brest, May 13, 2026 - Following the application of its revised bank rating criteria, Fitch Ratings has upgraded Crédit Mutuel Arkéa's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'AA-' from 'A+' and its Short-Term IDR to 'F1+' from 'F1'. All other ratings are unchanged and remain of high quality.

Fitch's criteria update aims to enhance its approach to rating banks subject to resolution regimes by better reflecting the uplift associated with their resolution debt buffers.

Effective May 8, 2026 Previously Long-Term IDR AA- A+ Short-Term IDR F1+ F1 Long-Term Senior Preferred debt AA- AA- Long-Term Senior Non-Preferred debt A+ A+ Tier 2 subordinated debt A- A-

The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs remain Negative.

This action underscores the robustness of Crédit Mutuel Arkéa's business model, including the quality of its asset portfolio, the diversification of its activities and its solvency ratio, which ranks among the strongest in Europe.

Fitch's press release is available on the agency's website: https://www.fitchratings.com/research/banks/fitch-takes-rating-actions-on-6-french-banking-groups-following-criteria-update-12-05-2026

About Crédit Mutuel Arkéa

Crédit Mutuel Arkéa is a cooperative banking and insurance group composed of the Crédit Mutuel de Bretagne and Crédit Mutuel du Sud-Ouest federations, their affiliated local banks, and around forty specialized subsidiaries (including Fortuneo, Monext, Arkéa Banque Entreprises et Institutionnels, Arkéa Asset Management, Arkéa Capital, Suravenir and Suravenir Assurances). The Group has 11,731 employees, 2,600 elected directors, more than 5.6 million members and customers, and total assets of EUR 211.6 billion. Drawing on the diversity of its expertise and its distinctive business model, Crédit Mutuel Arkéa is committed to supporting environmental and societal transitions, in line with its status as a mission-driven company. A leading financial partner in Brittany and the South-West of France, Crédit Mutuel Arkéa relies on its "Faire 2030" strategic plan to accelerate its development and transformation, guided by an ambitious strategy driven by a collective of employees and members united around a common promise: "With you, with all our strength."

Press contact: Solen Deltour - +33 6 30 80 38 78 - solen.deltour@arkea.com

Follow Crédit Mutuel Arkéa on social media

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98252-press-release-fitch-upgrades-credit-mutuel-arkea_s-issuer-ratings-following-criteria-update-13052026.pdf