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PR Newswire
13.05.2026 10:36 Uhr
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Natural Field Unveils NFco-Loading Healthy Aging Innovation at Vitafoods Europe 2026

XI'AN, China, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Field captured attention at Vitafoods Europe 2026 by presenting its NFco-Loading liposomal platform and NF TriSolve, a next-generation healthy aging formulation. Designed to deliver multiple active compounds simultaneously, NF TriSolve combines co-loaded Coenzyme Q10 and NMN liposomes with ergothioneine and sialic acid, offering a science-driven approach to supporting cellular vitality, skin radiance, and hydration, as demonstrated in zebrafish studies.

The proprietary NFco-Loading technology enables the co-encapsulation of multiple actives within a single liposomal system, enhancing stability, dispersibility, and synergistic potential. This platform allows formulation developers to create advanced wellness and beauty-from-within solutions with improved ingredient performance.

"At Natural Field, we focus on technology-driven delivery systems that maximize the effectiveness of natural actives," said the Natural Field team. "NFco-Loading represents a key innovation for next-generation healthy aging formulations."

During the exhibition, Natural Field engaged with global nutraceutical brands, formulation experts, and industry partners to explore applications of co-loading liposomal systems in healthy aging, cellular wellness, and skin health. The company continues to invest in research and development to advance NFco-Loading technology for science-backed nutraceutical solutions.

About Natural Field

Natural Field is a technology-focused ingredient company specializing in liposomal delivery systems and functional nutraceutical ingredients, providing one-stop formulation and delivery solutions for global nutraceutical brands. For more data, please visit www.natural-field.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2978935/image1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2967449/Natural_Field_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/natural-field-unveils-nfco-loading-healthy-aging-innovation-at-vitafoods-europe-2026-302770658.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.