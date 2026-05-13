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PR Newswire
13.05.2026 10:42 Uhr
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Future Market Insights: Ring Lights Market to Reach USD 48.1 Billion by 2035 as Smart, Connected, and Creator-Driven Lighting Solutions Reshape Digital Content Ecosystem

NEWARK, Del., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market analysis by?Future Market Insights, the global Ring Lights Market is projected to grow from USD 11.9 billion in 2025 to USD 48.1 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period. According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the market is being fundamentally reshaped by the explosion of digital content creation, rising demand for professional-grade lighting in virtual environments, and rapid adoption of smart, AI-enabled lighting systems.

Unlike traditional consumer lighting categories, ring lights have evolved into essential creative tools used across photography, videography, live streaming, virtual meetings, and beauty applications. Manufacturers are increasingly integrating smart connectivity, automated brightness control, and app-based customization to meet the expectations of a digitally driven user base.

A FMI analyst notes: "The ring lights market is transitioning from a simple accessory category to a core enabler of the creator economy. Companies that integrate smart automation, portability, and energy efficiency while aligning with influencer-driven distribution models will dominate future growth."

Get detailed market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, and pricing trends: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11983

Market Drivers and Strategic Shifts

The rapid expansion of the ring lights market is being driven by the global rise of content creators, social media influencers, and remote professionals requiring high-quality lighting for digital engagement. The growing popularity of platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and live streaming services has significantly increased demand for professional lighting solutions.

Technological innovation is also reshaping product development, with smart/automatic systems accounting for over 65% market share due to their ease of use and advanced features.

Key growth drivers include:

  • Expansion of smart/automatic and AI-enabled ring lights with app-based controls
  • Surge in influencer marketing and professional content creation globally
  • Rising adoption in virtual meetings, online education, and remote work setups
  • Increasing affordability due to LED innovation and e-commerce penetration
  • Growing demand from beauty, cosmetics, and photography industries

However, the market faces challenges such as competition from alternative lighting systems (LED panels and softboxes), battery limitations in portable devices, and price sensitivity in emerging economies.

Segment and Regional Insights

The 12 to 24 inches segment dominates product demand with over 35% share, driven by its optimal balance between portability and professional lighting coverage. Meanwhile, smart/automatic ring lights lead the technology segment with approximately 65% market share due to high consumer preference for intelligent and hands-free control systems.

Regionally:

  • Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by rising influencer culture and smartphone penetration
  • North America leads in mature content creation ecosystems and early technology adoption
  • Europe shows strong demand supported by professional media production and sustainability trends

Countries such as India, China, the United States, South Korea, and the United Kingdom are emerging as key demand hubs.

Competitive Landscape

The market is moderately consolidated, with strong participation from global electronics and photography equipment manufacturers as well as niche lighting innovators.

Key players include:

  • Neewer
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Godox Photo Equipment
  • UBeesize

Competitive strategies are increasingly focused on:

  • Smart connectivity and AI-based lighting adjustment systems
  • Integration with mobile apps and voice assistants
  • Expansion into influencer-driven marketing ecosystems
  • Affordable, portable, and energy-efficient product design
  • Strong e-commerce and global distribution partnerships

Customize insights for your business?strategy: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-11983

Why FMI's Ring Lights Market Report Is Different

Traditional market research typically provides:

  • Market size, CAGR, and forecast
  • Basic segmentation and regional breakdown
  • High-level competitor lists

FMI delivers significantly deeper intelligence:

  • Production cost and LED supply chain benchmarking
  • Smart lighting technology adoption trends and AI integration pipelines
  • E-commerce pricing strategies and channel performance mapping
  • Trade flow analysis across China, India, and Southeast Asia
  • Influencer-led demand modeling and content ecosystem tracking
  • Regulatory and energy-efficiency compliance insights
  • Product innovation tracking (smart automation, wireless control, hybrid lighting systems)
  • Competitive positioning and brand expansion strategies

Why This Matters for Buyers

  • Enables precise pricing and sourcing decisions in a rapidly evolving category
  • Supports product development aligned with creator economy demand
  • Reduces risks from supply chain volatility and technology disruption
  • Helps identify high-growth regional and digital sales channels

Who Should Use This Report

  • Consumer electronics and lighting manufacturers
  • Photography and videography equipment brands
  • E-commerce platforms and distributors
  • Content creation and influencer agencies
  • Investors and private equity firms
  • Smart device and IoT lighting developers

Where It Supports Action

  • Sell: Identify high-demand smart lighting categories
  • Source: Optimize LED components and smart sensor procurement
  • Manufacture: Align production with creator-driven demand cycles
  • Distribute: Target high-growth e-commerce and influencer channels
  • Promote: Leverage social media and content ecosystems
  • Partner: Collaborate with creators and tech platforms
  • Invest: Capture growth in AI-enabled lighting innovation
  • Defend market share: Benchmark against emerging smart lighting disruptors

Unlock 360° Insights for Strategic Decision Making and Investment Planning: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/11983

The FMI Ring Lights Market report provides deep intelligence on pricing, innovation, and demand shifts shaping the global lighting ecosystem.

Ring Lights Market Size & Industry Trends 2035

  • Market name: Ring Lights Market
  • Market size (2025): USD 11.9 Billion
  • Forecast value (2035): USD 48.1 Billion
  • CAGR (2025-2035): 15.0%
  • Leading segment: Smart/Automatic Ring Lights (65% share)
  • Fastest-growing regions: Asia-Pacific (India, China, South Korea)
  • Key companies: Neewer, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Godox Photo Equipment, UBeesize

Related Reports:

Photo Printing and Merchandise Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/photo-printing-market

Weight Training Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/weight-training-market

Home Care Services Market:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/home-care-services-market

Demand for Online Clothing Rental in United Kingdom: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/united-kingdom-online-clothing-rental-market

Online Clothing Rental Market:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/online-clothing-rental-market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers actionable, decision-focused market intelligence that goes beyond traditional research reports. The company provides:

  • In-depth pricing and cost benchmarking analysis
  • Demand forecasting based on real industry behavior
  • Supply chain and trade flow intelligence
  • Technology adoption and innovation tracking
  • Procurement and buyer behavior insights

FMI follows a robust bottom-up research methodology combining expert interviews, industry data, and real-time market signals to deliver accurate and practical insights for strategic decision-making.

For Press & Corporate Inquiries
Rahul Singh
AVP - Marketing and Growth Strategy
Future Market Insights, Inc.
+91 8600020075
For Sales -?sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media -?Rahul.singh@futuremarketinsights.com
For web -?https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
For?Web -?https://www.factmr.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ring-lights-market-to-reach-usd-48-1-billion-by-2035-as-smart-connected-and-creator-driven-lighting-solutions-reshape-digital-content-ecosystem-302770714.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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