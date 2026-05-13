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WKN: A0M4ZC | ISIN: CNE1000004L9 | Ticker-Symbol: WI4
Tradegate
13.05.26 | 11:34
4,560 Euro
+6,34 % +0,272
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
1-Jahres-Chart
WEICHAI POWER CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WEICHAI POWER CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5044,53911:48
4,5024,53911:49
PR Newswire
13.05.2026 10:48 Uhr
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Weichai Power Secures EFQM Seven-Star Certification

WEIFANG, China, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Weichai Power recently received the RbE Seven-Star Certification from the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM), becoming the first company in China's high-end equipment manufacturing industry to achieve this top-tier global recognition. This authoritative certification signifies that Weichai Power has comprehensively entered the top tier of global manufacturing in dimensions such as quality management, operational excellence, and sustainable development.

The EFQM Global Award is one of the world's three major quality awards and a core international benchmark for measuring corporate governance and long-term development capabilities. Among its frameworks, recognized by EFQM (RbE) is a star-rated maturity assessment system, with seven stars being the highest level. This rating represents that a company possesses an outstanding, stable, sustainable, and replicable world-class management model, and it is the highest recognition of a company's comprehensive operational capabilities.

Since adopting the EFQM Excellence Model in 2021, Weichai Power has continuously benchmarked against world-class standards, deeply iterating its WOS Quality Management System. The company has integrated innovation, transformation, and green, low-carbon sustainable development into its top-level strategy, fostering a corporate culture of innovation, resilience, and shared value, and building a distinctive and dynamically evolving operational excellence ecosystem. In recent years, Weichai has implemented this management system across the entire chain of R&D, production, supply, sales, and service. The company has accelerated its green, intelligent, ecological, and global transformation, consolidating its core advantages in technology, quality, management, and cost. It has also deepened synergistic and win-win collaboration across the industrial chain and put the "We are One" philosophy into practice. Through excellent governance, Weichai fulfills its responsibilities and creates value, working with its five major stakeholder groups-including customers, employees, and partners-to jointly build a new paradigm for long-term development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2978950/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/weichai-power-secures-efqm-seven-star-certification-302770720.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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