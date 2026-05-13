Greer Injury Lawyers Secures $38,816,500 Verdict for Client and Family

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / Greer Injury Lawyers is proud to announce that a jury returned a verdict of $38,816,500 on behalf of a young boy and his family - the result of a birth injury case rooted in missed warning signs, a preventable infection, and years of unimaginable hardship.

The case centered on the labor and delivery care provided by Dr. Roberto Levi D'Ancona and Dr. Claudette Shephard of UT Regional One Physicians, Inc. in Memphis. The first-time mother presented in early labor with an elevated white blood cell count. Over the course of a prolonged labor, fetal monitor strips showed intermittent warning signs - including an eight-minute deceleration following rupture of membranes, with meconium present, at only four centimeters dilated. Despite these red flags, a C-section was not performed for another fourteen hours. By then, the damage was done: The mother had developed a severe intra-amniotic infection, and her son was born septic. What followed was a devastating chain of medical complications - persistent pulmonary hypertension requiring ECMO life support, an intracranial bleed, a tied-off carotid artery, and at ten months old, a stroke. Now nine years old, he lives with an intellectual disability and will require lifelong care.

"Behind this verdict is a family that showed incredible strength and had the courage to see this through," said Thomas Greer, founding attorney of Greer Injury Lawyers. "A jury of twelve people heard what this mother, this boy, and this family endured - and they delivered justice. We are honored to have been part of their journey."

The firm is deeply grateful for the twelve jurors who heard this family's story with open minds and the courage to act. The jury awarded $3,800,000 for loss of earning capacity, $8,016,500 for a lifetime care plan, and $27,000,000 in non-economic damages. Cases of this complexity require not only legal expertise, but a genuine investment in the people being represented. Attorneys Jodi Black and Eric Espey spent years building this case - taking depositions, securing expert witnesses, and preparing every detail for trial. Thomas Greer led the trial team from voir dire to verdict. At Greer Injury Lawyers, that level of commitment is the standard, not the exception.

Thomas Greer and his team understand that behind every case is a real person navigating one of the most difficult chapters of their life. Clients at Greer Injury Lawyers work directly with their attorney from start to finish - because no detail should be lost, and no voice should go unheard.

The firm has delivered justice for thousands of clients across Tennessee, Arkansas, and beyond, handling matters ranging from catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death to medical malpractice and birth injuries. This verdict adds to a long record of results built not on volume, but on an unwavering commitment to the individuals and families who place their trust in the firm.

Greer Injury Lawyers extends its deepest respect to the family for their resilience, their courage, and their willingness to pursue justice through a long and difficult process. Their strength made this possible.

About Greer Injury Lawyers

Greer Injury Lawyers is a trusted personal injury law firm representing individuals and families in Memphis, Jackson, Nashville, Little Rock, and throughout Tennessee and Arkansas. The firm advocates for people who have experienced serious harm - fighting for accountability and meaningful results when it matters most. Known for its client-centered approach, Greer Injury Lawyers is committed to personal service, clear communication, and a genuine willingness to take cases to trial, when necessary. The firm handles a wide range of matters, including catastrophic personal injury, motor vehicle accidents, medical malpractice, birth injuries, wrongful death, and nursing home negligence. Every client works directly with their attorney from start to finish - because at Greer Injury Lawyers, people always come first. For more information, visit greerinjurylawyers.com or call 877-819-4414.

Media Contact:

Brooke Snelling

bsnelling@cimmp.com

702.944.2464

SOURCE: Greer Injury Lawyers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/greer-injury-lawyers-secures-38-816-500-verdict-for-client-and-f-1166031