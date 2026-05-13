Latest analysis from Pexapark finds strong solar output and weaker demand caused a drop in solar capture factors in France, Germany, Italy, Poland and Spain. These countries are also experiencing an increase in the share of solar production under negative price hours.Solar capture factors are declining in some of Europe's major electricity markets, according the latest analysis by Swiss renewables research firm Pexapark. Analysis of solar capture rates in April 2025 and April 2026 highlighted decreases across France, Germany, Italy, Poland and Spain. Pexapark also found an increase in the proportion ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...