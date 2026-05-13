Regulatory News:

Havas N.V. ("Havas" or the "Company") (AEX:HAVAS) held today its 2026 annual general meeting of shareholders (the "2026 AGM") in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

All resolutions on the agenda for the 2026 AGM were adopted by the general meeting of shareholders, including, among others:

- the adoption of the financial statements of the Company for the 2025 financial year;

- the distribution of a cash dividend equal to EUR 0.80 per ordinary share in the capital of the Company in relation to the financial year 2025;

- the discharge of the Company's directors in respect of the performance of their duties during the financial year 2025;

- the re-appointment of Deloitte Accountants B.V. as external auditor of the Company for the financial year 2026;

- the appointment, in due course, of Deloitte Accountants B.V, as the assurance provider for the Company's sustainability report (ESG)



Notably, the authorization of the board of directors as the competent body to acquire and cancel the Company's own ordinary shares was adopted.

In addition, a positive advisory vote was cast on the remuneration report for the 2025 financial year.



Distribution of dividend

The expected payment schedule for the distribution in cash is the following:

- May 15, 2026: Ex-dividend date.

- May 18, 2026: Record date.

- May 21, 2026: Dividend payment date.



Detailed voting results

Detailed voting results of the 2026 AGM will be made available on the Company's website within 15 days, as required under the Dutch Financial Supervision Act.



Presentation

The presentation of the 2026 AGM is available on the website of the Company in the following section: https://www.havas.com/investor-relations-shareholders/2026-annual-general-meeting/

About Havas

Founded in 1835 in Paris, Havas is one of the world's largest global communications groups, with nearly 23,000 people in over 100 countries. With the ambition to help brands unlock Growth, Powered by Desire, Havas brings together creativity, media, technology and production capabilities to build strong, desirable brands that people genuinely want to engage with. Its integrated model is supported by Converged.AI, the Group's operating system that unifies data, technology and AI to deliver optimized, scalable marketing solutions across the full customer journey. AI-driven, fueled by human ingenuity, and grounded in the belief that desire drives both brand performance and business outcomes, Havas teams collaborate within Havas Villages worldwide to cultivate reputation, relevance and long-term preference for clients. Havas is equally committed to its people, fostering inclusive, responsible and inspiring workplaces where talent can thrive, because desire also starts from within. Further information is available at www.havas.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260513471316/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Charlotte Rambaud

Global Chief Communications Officer

charlotte.rambaud@havas.com

+33 6 64 67 66 27

Delphine Maillet

Group Head of Investor Relations

delphine.maillet@havas.com

+33 6 80 36 18 12

Kristin Calmes

Global Senior Communications Officer

kristin.calmes@havas.com

+33 6 08 40 76 27