One year on: Are farm water systems inspection-ready, asks Hydrachem

BILLINGSHURST, England, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 12 months after Defra updated its Farming Rules for Water guidance, Hydrachem is urging UK farms to review whether their water systems and compliance records meet inspection expectations.

The renewed focus comes as Environment Agency (EA) farm inspections are set to increase by around 50%, reaching 6,000 visits annually by 2029.

Revised statutory guidance issued by Defra in June 2025 has changed how compliance is assessed. Inspectors are no longer assessing only pollution absence, but require documented evidence of water management, nutrient planning and pollution-risk controls, increasing the scrutiny of existing water systems.

Farms that cannot demonstrate effective water management risk breaches, potentially leading to enforcement action, financial penalties or assurance scheme concerns.

Hydrachem, a British-based global authority in water purification, is advising farmers that current approaches may not meet audit expectations.

Nicolas Barbieri, Chief Commercial Officer at Hydrachem, commented:

"Farms could be caught out during inspections because they can't demonstrate control of their water systems in an auditable way. One year on from the updated guidance, farmers cannot delay reviewing their systems and documentation.

"Audits are increasingly focused on whether farms can demonstrate their water management and hygiene measures are effective, documented and consistently applied. Without a clear audit trail for water purification and surface disinfectant, they are vulnerable.

"Water is no longer a peripheral issue. It's now viewed as a core component of welfare and environmental responsibility. If farms can't prove their systems are fit for purpose, the consequences can be serious."

Hydrachem is encouraging farmers to review water treatment solutions and supporting paperwork. Treatment products should be approved, consistently applied and backed by clear records.

The company says solutions such as its Defra-approved Agrichlor product can help producers demonstrate high standards of water hygiene that support pollution prevention and animal welfare.

"Clean water underpins healthy animals, safe food and environmental protection, and with the right systems and records in place, inspections don't have to be daunting," concluded Nicolas Barbieri. "With the updated Defra enforcement guidance in effect, farms that act now to will be better prepared for inspections."

Notes to Editor:

Hydrachem is a UK-based world leader in effervescent chlorine (NaDCC) tablets with expertise in water purification, surface disinfection and sterilisation. The company partners with NGOs, governments and leading healthcare institutions, including the NHS, globally.

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