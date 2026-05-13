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PR Newswire
13.05.2026 11:18 Uhr
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Benjamin Lucas appointed Chief Executive Officer of Aztec Group

LONDON, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aztec Group, a premium provider of private markets services, today announced the appointment of Benjamin Lucas as Chief Executive Officer.

Benjamin joins Aztec Group from Amundi Technology, where he served as Chief Executive Officer, leading a global financial technology platform serving investment and wealth management clients. Prior to Amundi Technology he held senior leadership roles at EY and KPMG, where he was UK Head of Asset Management and Global Head of Asset Management Consulting.

Benjamin will join Aztec Group on 1 July and succeeds Sean Hagerty, who has led the Group as Interim Chief Executive Officer since October 2025 and will return to his role as Chair of the Aztec Group Board.

"Aztec's success has always been driven by its remarkable people and a strong sense of partnership and cultural alignment with its clients," said Sean Hagerty, Chair of the Aztec Group Board. "Ben shares our culture and client focused mindset. He also brings deep commercial and technology expertise, a track record of leading complex global businesses and a growth mentality that aligns with both our client proposition and our ambition for the future. As we accelerate our technology investment to drive scale and service quality, Ben is exceptionally well placed to lead Aztec forward."

As it enters its next chapter, Benjamin will lead Aztec Group's more than 2,200 people across the UK, U.S., Luxembourg, Ireland and the Channel Islands to deliver high-quality client outcomes through a people-led, technology-enabled service model.

"Aztec has built something genuinely rare - a culture where deep specialist expertise, long-term client partnerships and a serious technology ambition sit together naturally," said Benjamin Lucas, incoming Chief Executive Officer of Aztec Group. "That combination matters more than ever as private markets grow in scale and complexity. My focus will be on strengthening that foundation: applying advanced technology alongside the human expertise and judgment our clients rely on to deliver an increasingly sophisticated service. I look forward to working with our talented teams to build on Aztec's success, established over more than 25 years by its founder, Edward Moore, and to deliver outstanding outcomes for our clients."

Benjamin's appointment, alongside other recent senior hires, reflects both the momentum and scale of Aztec's progress and the ambition of its next phase of growth, as the firm continues to strengthen its position as a premium long-term partner to private markets clients globally.

About Aztec Group

Established in 2001, Aztec Group is a global, premium provider of private market services. Employing more than 2,200 people across the UK, U.S., Luxembourg, Ireland and the Channel Islands, the Group specialises in alternative investments, administering more than €750 billion in assets, 450 funds and 4,500 entities for a range of clients across major asset classes including Private Equity, Fund of Funds, Real Assets and Private Credit.

Media contact

Miranda Ward - Corporate Affairs Director, miranda.ward@aztecgroup.co.uk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2978972/Aztec_Group.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2978971/Aztec_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/benjamin-lucas-appointed-chief-executive-officer-of-aztec-group-302770742.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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