Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - The St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Unit (CIU), in partnership with global business consultancy firm ClientReferrals, is proud to announce a strategic collaboration to support the redevelopment and modernisation of the historic Basseterre High School (BHS) through the Public Benefit Option (PBO) of the Citizenship by Investment Programme.

This landmark initiative reflects the Government's continued commitment to investing in the nation's future by strengthening educational infrastructure and creating opportunities for the next generation of Kittitians and Nevisians. Through this partnership, the redevelopment of Basseterre High School will stand as another example of how the Citizenship Programme continues to deliver meaningful and measurable benefits to the people of the Federation.

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, welcomed the initiative and underscored the importance of investing in education as a pillar of national development.

"Basseterre High School occupies a special place in the history and development of our Federation. This initiative represents far more than the redevelopment of a school - it is an investment in our youth, our communities, and the future of St. Kitts and Nevis. We are committed to ensuring that our children are provided with modern learning environments that empower them to thrive and compete globally."

The Basseterre High School redevelopment project forms part of a broader national vision to modernise public infrastructure while ensuring that investment under the Citizenship Programme contributes directly to national development priorities. The initiative is expected to support the creation of a world-class learning environment equipped to serve students for generations to come.

ClientReferrals, a long-standing and trusted international partner of the CIU, will lead the initiative as a designated Public Benefit Option partner, working closely with the Government and relevant stakeholders to support the successful execution of the project.

Executive Chairman of the Citizenship Unit, His Excellency Calvin St. Juste, said the collaboration demonstrates the evolving role of the Programme in national transformation.

"The redevelopment of Basseterre High School represents an investment not only in infrastructure, but in the future of our people. Education remains one of the most powerful tools for national development, and this partnership reflects our commitment to ensuring that the Citizenship Programme continues to create tangible and lasting impact for the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis."

He added:

"The St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Programme remains focused on working with partners who share our vision for sustainable development, transparency, and nation-building. This initiative reflects the kind of meaningful public-private collaboration that strengthens communities and contributes directly to the advancement of the Federation."

Patrick Peters, CEO of ClientReferrals, welcomed the collaboration and reaffirmed the company's commitment to supporting impactful national projects.

"We are honoured to collaborate with the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Citizenship Unit on a project of such national significance. Basseterre High School has played an important role in the lives of generations of citizens, and we are proud that this partnership will contribute to building a modern educational environment for future generations."

The redevelopment of Basseterre High School represents another important step in the transformation of the Citizenship Programme into a model that prioritises accountability, public benefit, and sustainable national growth. Through carefully structured initiatives under the Public Benefit Option, the Citizenship Unit continues to ensure that investments made under the Programme directly support projects that improve the quality of life of citizens and residents across the Federation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297298

Source: St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Unit