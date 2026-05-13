Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) (the "Company") announces that Marc-André Pelletier has tendered his resignation as President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the Company, effective May 31, 2026 in order to pursue another opportunity.

To support an orderly transition, Mr. Pelletier has agreed to remain engaged with the Company as a consultant through December 31, 2026.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Marc-André for his many contributions to Bonterra" said Mr. Cesar Gonzalez, Chairman of the Board of the Company. "We also appreciate his continued support through the end of the year and wish him tremendous success in his next chapter."

The Board of Directors will initiate a search process to identify a new Chief Executive Officer and will consider both internal and external candidates. In the interim, Cesar Gonzalez has been appointed as Interim CEO and the Board will work closely with management to ensure continuity during the transition. The Company's strategic priorities and operations remain unchanged.

The Company will provide further updates as appropriate.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include statements regarding the Company's search process to identify a new Chief Executive Officer, the anticipated consulting engagement with Mr. Pelletier through December 31, 2026, and the interim leadership arrangements for the Company.

In making these statements, management has relied on a number of assumptions, including that the CEO search process will proceed as anticipated and that Mr. Pelletier will fulfill his consulting obligations during the transition period. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297169

Source: Bonterra Resources Inc.