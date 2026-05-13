Inderes Oyj: Inderes' revenue grew 7% in April 2026

Inderes' revenue grew 7% in April 2026

Inderes Oyj, Press release May 13, 2026 at 1:00 pm EEST



Inderes' revenue grew 7% in April 2026 and was 2.6 (2.4) MEUR.

CEO Mikael Rautanen:

"April is one of the busiest months of the year in terms of revenue due to the Annual General Meeting and earnings season. As expected, April's revenue growth was supported by the timing of AGM events between March and April. The AGM season has been very successful, and we delivered 106 AGMs by the end of April."

The revenue figures in the release are presented using the average exchange rate of the reporting season.

Monthly revenue development (MEUR)

Month 2026 2025 Change January 1.0 1.1 -3% February 1.8 1.8 3% March 2.6 2.4 7% April 2.6 2.4 7%

Monthly reporting

Inderes publishes a half-year financial report, a financial statement release, and two business reviews according to a predefined schedule. In addition, Inderes publishes monthly reviews of the development of its revenue.

The monthly reviews report the revenue with comparative data and the management's assessment of the development of the business during the review period. Monthly reviews are published as soon as possible after the completion of the figures. Exceptions are the January and February figures that are reported together, the March figures published as part of the January-March business review, the June figures published as part of the half-year report, the September figures published as part of the January-September business review and the December figures published as part of the Financial Statements Release.



Contact Information:

Mikael Rautanen

CEO, Inderes Oyj

mikael.rautanen@inderes.com

Tel. +358 50 346 0321

Certified advisor:

Sisu Partners Oy

Jori-Pekka Rautalahti

jori-pekka.rautalahti@sisupartners.com

Tel. +358 50 382 9323

Jukka Järvelä

jukka.jarvela@sisupartners.com

Tel. +358 50 553 8990



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