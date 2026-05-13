Annehem Fastigheter AB (publ): Bulletin from Annehem's Annual General Meeting on 13 May 2026

At the Annual General Meeting of Annehem Fastigheter AB (publ) today, the shareholders resolved on the following main resolutions. The Annual General Meeting was conducted with the physical presence of shareholders and with the possibility for shareholders to exercise their voting rights through advance voting (postal voting).

The Annual General Meeting resolved to re-elect Pia Andersson, Karin Ebbinghaus, Anders Hylén, Lars Ljungälv and Henrik Saxborn as Board members and to elect Ludvig Paulsson as Board member as well as to re-elect Henrik Saxborn as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The Annual General Meeting also resolved that Board fees, including remuneration for committee work, shall amount to a maximum of SEK 1,565,000. KPMG AB was re-elected as the company's auditor until the end of the next Annual General Meeting and shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

The Annual General Meeting further resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to resolve on a new issue of class B shares to such an extent that it corresponds to a dilution amounting to a maximum of 10 per cent of the number of shares outstanding at the time of the Annual General Meeting's resolution on authorisation, calculated after full utilization of the issue authorisation.

The Annual General Meeting also resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to resolve to repurchase as many own class B shares as may be purchased without the company's holding at any time exceeding 10 per cent of the total number of shares in the company. Furthermore, it was resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to decide on the transfer of own class B shares.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' proposal on new guidelines for the remuneration to senior executives.

Additional information from the Annual General Meeting

Complete proposals regarding the Annual General Meeting's resolutions as described above are available on www.annehem.se. The minutes from the Annual General Meeting will also be available on www.annehem.se no later than two weeks after the Annual General Meeting.

For further information please contact:

Monica Fallenius, CEO

monica.fallenius@annehem.se

Tel. +46 70 209 01 14

About Annehem Fastigheter

Annehem is a long-term real estate company that owns, manages and develops sustainable commercial, community service and residential properties in the Nordic growth regions of Stockholm, Skåne, Gothenburg and Helsinki. The property portfolio consists of 27 investment properties with a value of MSEK 5,020.3 and a lettable area of 214 thousand sqm as of December 31, 2025. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ANNE B) and is classified as a green share under the Green Equity Designation. For more information, please visit our website at www.annehem.se.