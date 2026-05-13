Gravity storage gets a boost from South Africa's state-owned utility Eskom.From ESS News Energy Vault has tied up a deal with Eskom, South Africa's state-owned utility, with a strategic development agreement signed to potentially deploy a 25 MW / 100 MWh grid-scale gravity energy storage system (GESS) at the Hendrina Power Station in Mpumalanga. The deal also formalizes a framework to "license, co-develop and partner on up to 4 GWh of long-duration storage deployments" across all 16 Southern African Development Community states, which include countries like Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Angola, Botswana, ...

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